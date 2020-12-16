Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Integrated Research Limited    IRI   AU000000IRI3

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

(IRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/16
3.17 AUD   +1.28%
12/16INTEGRATED RESEARCH : A holiday message from the IR Tribe
PU
12/08Cerner Invests in Elligo Health Research
MT
11/27INTEGRATED RESEARCH : Appendix 3Y - John Ruthven
PU
Integrated Research : A holiday message from the IR Tribe

12/16/2020 | 11:45pm EST
A message from John Ruthven, CEO, IR Some holiday spIRit from the IR Tribe

Disclaimer

Integrated Research Limited published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 04:44:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 110 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
Net income 2021 24,0 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net cash 2021 9,50 M 7,21 M 7,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 546 M 413 M 414 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,87x
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 266
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Integrated Research Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,75 AUD
Last Close Price 3,17 AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Ruthven Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul Brandling Chairman
Peter John Adams Chief Financial Officer
Michael Alan Tomkins Chief Technology Officer
Peter Lloyd Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED-2.76%407
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.78%1 618 929
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.493.77%114 240
SEA LIMITED367.65%95 774
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC102.63%59 235
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.46%49 918
