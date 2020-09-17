Integrated Research : Important Dates for Shareholders

Integrated Research Ltd > ABN 76 003 588 449 Level 9, 100 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia t: +61 (2) 9966 1066 f: +61 (2) 9966 1042 e: info.ap@ir.com
17 September 2020
IMPORTANT DATES FOR SHAREHOLDERS
Please see below key dates for Integrated Research Limited for the balance of 2020.
|
Event
|
Date
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Closing date for receipt of director nominations
|
13 October 2020
|
|
|
Payment date for final dividend
|
15 October 2020
|
|
|
Annual General Meeting
|
25 November 2020
|
|
All dates are subject to change should circumstances require.
Virtual AGM
Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 the Integrated Research Limited 2020 AGM will be held online. Information about how to participate in the AGM will be included in the AGM Notice of Meeting to be released in October 2020.
By authority of the Board
David Purdue
Company Secretary
Integrated Research Limited
About Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI). Integrated Research (IR) is the leading global provider of user experience and performance management solutions for payments transactions and collaboration systems. We create value through our real-time, scalable & extensible hybrid cloud platform and our deep domain knowledge to optimize operations of mission critical systems and improve user experience through intelligent and actionable insights. We enable many of the world's largest organizations to simplify complexity and provide visibility over systems that millions of people can't live without -systems that allow them to transact and collaborate. For further information on IR, visit www.ir.com.