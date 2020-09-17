Integrated Research : Important Dates for Shareholders

Integrated Research Ltd > ABN 76 003 588 449 Level 9, 100 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia t: +61 (2) 9966 1066 f: +61 (2) 9966 1042 e: info.ap@ir.com

17 September 2020

ASX Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

IMPORTANT DATES FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Please see below key dates for Integrated Research Limited for the balance of 2020.

Event Date 2020 Closing date for receipt of director nominations 13 October 2020 Payment date for final dividend 15 October 2020 Annual General Meeting 25 November 2020

All dates are subject to change should circumstances require.

Virtual AGM

Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 the Integrated Research Limited 2020 AGM will be held online. Information about how to participate in the AGM will be included in the AGM Notice of Meeting to be released in October 2020.

By authority of the Board

David Purdue

Company Secretary

