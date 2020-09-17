Integrated Research : Important Dates for Shareholders

Log in
09/17/2020 | 03:50am EDT

Integrated Research Ltd > ABN 76 003 588 449 Level 9, 100 Pacific Highway, North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia t: +61 (2) 9966 1066 f: +61 (2) 9966 1042 e: info.ap@ir.com

17 September 2020

ASX Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

IMPORTANT DATES FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Please see below key dates for Integrated Research Limited for the balance of 2020.

Event

Date

2020

Closing date for receipt of director nominations

13 October 2020

Payment date for final dividend

15 October 2020

Annual General Meeting

25 November 2020

All dates are subject to change should circumstances require.

Virtual AGM

Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 the Integrated Research Limited 2020 AGM will be held online. Information about how to participate in the AGM will be included in the AGM Notice of Meeting to be released in October 2020.

By authority of the Board

David Purdue

Company Secretary

Integrated Research Limited

ABN: 76 003 588 449

About Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI). Integrated Research (IR) is the leading global provider of user experience and performance management solutions for payments transactions and collaboration systems. We create value through our real-time, scalable & extensible hybrid cloud platform and our deep domain knowledge to optimize operations of mission critical systems and improve user experience through intelligent and actionable insights. We enable many of the world's largest organizations to simplify complexity and provide visibility over systems that millions of people can't live without -systems that allow them to transact and collaborate. For further information on IR, visit www.ir.com.

www.ir.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Integrated Research Limited published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 07:49:07 UTC
