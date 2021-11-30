Log in
    IRI   AU000000IRI3

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

(IRI)
Integrated Research : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IRI

11/30/2021 | 05:41pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 01, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Options - unquoted securities granted under terms

655,809

30/11/2021

to be confirmed

of the Company's long term incentive -

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

76003588449

1.3

ASX issuer code

IRI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX

in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options - unquoted securities granted under terms of the

Company's long term incentive -

+Security type

ISIN code

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

30/11/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

655,809

John Ruthven

Ruthven

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

2924-02436484-2A1331399 (markitdigital.com)

2924-02436483-2A1331398 (markitdigital.com)

For

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.98000000

31/8/2026

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Description

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:IRI)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

2924-02436484-2A1331399 (markitdigital.com)

2924-02436483-2A1331398 (markitdigital.com)

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The options are granted as approved by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting held on 24 November 2021

Issue details

Number of +securities

655,809

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Integrated Research Limited published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
