Integrated Research : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IRI
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday December 01, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Options - unquoted securities granted under terms
655,809
30/11/2021
to be confirmed
of the Company's long term incentive -
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
76003588449
1.3
ASX issuer code
IRI
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
1/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX
in an Appendix 3B
only
New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Options - unquoted securities granted under terms of the
Company's long term incentive -
+Security type
ISIN code
use
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
30/11/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
personal
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
655,809
John Ruthven
Ruthven
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
2924-02436484-2A1331399 (
)
markitdigital.com
2924-02436483-2A1331398 (
)
markitdigital.com
For
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.98000000
31/8/2026
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:IRI)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
2924-02436484-2A1331399 (
)
markitdigital.com
2924-02436483-2A1331398 (
)
markitdigital.com
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
The options are granted as approved by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting held on 24 November 2021
Number of +securities
655,809
