Integrated Research : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IRI

For personal use only

Entity name

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 01, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Options - unquoted securities granted under terms 655,809 30/11/2021 to be confirmed of the Company's long term incentive -

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement