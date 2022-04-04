Integrated Research : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IRI

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

Date of this announcement Monday April 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date IRIAAA PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 20,202 04/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code IRI

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 4/4/2022

Registration number 76003588449

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

IRIAAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 4/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02436484-2A1331399?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4 refer to section 3.3 of the Integrated Research Limited FY2021 Financial Report

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Performance Rights granted to staff under the terms of the Company's long term incentive plan (Plan). For a summary of the Plan terms, refer to section 3.3 of the Integrated Research Limited FY2021 Financial Report at https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02436484-2A1331399?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Issue details

Number of +securities

20,202

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IRI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

172,489,052

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of