  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Integrated Research Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRI   AU000000IRI3

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

(IRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integrated Research : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IRI

04/04/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

Date of this announcement Monday April 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

IRIAAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

20,202

04/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code IRI

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 4/4/2022

Registration number 76003588449

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

IRIAAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 4/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02436484-2A1331399?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4 refer to section 3.3 of the Integrated Research Limited FY2021 Financial Report

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Performance Rights granted to staff under the terms of the Company's long term incentive plan (Plan). For a summary of the Plan terms, refer to section 3.3 of the Integrated Research Limited FY2021 Financial Report at https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02436484-2A1331399?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Issue details

Number of +securities

20,202

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IRI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

172,489,052

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IRIAAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,579,361

IRIAB : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2026 EX $1.98

2,452,609

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Equity Securities

Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Integrated Research Limited published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
