Integrated Research : BT Selects IR's Experience Management Solution for Digital..

Key takeaways:

IR has been selected to monitor and manage user experience for Unified Communications delivered to multinational customers from BT's new digital services platform.

It is the only contract to date BT has signed for an application & experience monitoring solution for the platform and was won by IR following a request for proposal (RFP) issued by BT.

IR Collaborate helps BT ensure the highest quality meetings and calls to enable end-to-end proactive experience and performance management across vendor platforms in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid.

Sydney, 26 May 2021 -IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has been selected to monitor, manage, and ensure the highest quality experience for users of BT's managed unified communications and collaboration services, BT Meetings, which are delivered to multinational customers via its new digital service platform.

It is the only contract to date signed by BT for an application & experience monitoring solution for its digital services platform and was won by IR following a request for proposal (RFP) issued last year.

'Selecting the right partners is critical for success. We chose IR because we share the same goal of delivering outstanding customer experiences,' said Andrew Small, Managing Director, Global Portfolio, BT. 'Our new digital services platform provides customers with flexibility and choice while ensuring the highest quality services and user experience. IR Collaborate meets our needs today and has the capability to adapt as our customers' needs change in the future.'

IR Collaborate integrates with BT's Meetings services, which are built around leading industry solutions including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco Webex. It enables BT to offer unified, real-time, end-to-end visibility and control across its multi-vendor, multi-platform environments.

BT will use the IR Collaborate suite of solutions, powered by the next generation Prognosis hybrid Cloud platform, to:

Provide enhanced managed services, increasing revenue and adding value to customers.

Gain real-time insight into the video and voice quality of meetings and calls to understand user experience.

Track usage and adoption against KPIs to help their customers maximize ROI on UC investments.

Proactively alert on quality degradation and possible service-impacting issues before they impact users.

Isolate and troubleshoot issues quickly, allowing faster resolution and improving operational efficiency.

'This is an exciting time of growth and innovation for both IR and BT. Collaboration tools are more mission critical than ever, and customers expect the highest quality meetings, every time,' said John Ruthven, CEO of IR. 'We're delighted BT has chosen IR Collaborate and look forward to helping them exceed those expectations and deliver the best possible user experience to their customers everywhere.'

With support for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Avaya, Cisco, and soon, Cisco Webex, IR Collaborate enables enterprises and service providers to effectively manage multi-vendor unified communication and collaboration environments. IR is uniquely positioned to simplify complexity and ensure customers can deliver a consistent, high-quality service to all users.