Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Integrated Research Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRI   AU000000IRI3

INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED

(IRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/25
2.34 AUD   -1.27%
02:53aINTEGRATED RESEARCH  : BT Selects IR's Experience Management Solution for Digital..
PU
04/13INTEGRATED RESEARCH  : Appendix 3Y - Garry Dinnie
PU
04/08INTEGRATED RESEARCH  : Appendix 3Y - John Ruthven
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integrated Research : BT Selects IR's Experience Management Solution for Digital..

05/26/2021 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key takeaways:

  • IR has been selected to monitor and manage user experience for Unified Communications delivered to multinational customers from BT's new digital services platform.
  • It is the only contract to date BT has signed for an application & experience monitoring solution for the platform and was won by IR following a request for proposal (RFP) issued by BT.
  • IR Collaborate helps BT ensure the highest quality meetings and calls to enable end-to-end proactive experience and performance management across vendor platforms in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid.

Sydney, 26 May 2021 -IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has been selected to monitor, manage, and ensure the highest quality experience for users of BT's managed unified communications and collaboration services, BT Meetings, which are delivered to multinational customers via its new digital service platform.

It is the only contract to date signed by BT for an application & experience monitoring solution for its digital services platform and was won by IR following a request for proposal (RFP) issued last year.

'Selecting the right partners is critical for success. We chose IR because we share the same goal of delivering outstanding customer experiences,' said Andrew Small, Managing Director, Global Portfolio, BT. 'Our new digital services platform provides customers with flexibility and choice while ensuring the highest quality services and user experience. IR Collaborate meets our needs today and has the capability to adapt as our customers' needs change in the future.'

IR Collaborate integrates with BT's Meetings services, which are built around leading industry solutions including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco Webex. It enables BT to offer unified, real-time, end-to-end visibility and control across its multi-vendor, multi-platform environments.

BT will use the IR Collaborate suite of solutions, powered by the next generation Prognosis hybrid Cloud platform, to:

  • Provide enhanced managed services, increasing revenue and adding value to customers.
  • Gain real-time insight into the video and voice quality of meetings and calls to understand user experience.
  • Track usage and adoption against KPIs to help their customers maximize ROI on UC investments.
  • Proactively alert on quality degradation and possible service-impacting issues before they impact users.
  • Isolate and troubleshoot issues quickly, allowing faster resolution and improving operational efficiency.

'This is an exciting time of growth and innovation for both IR and BT. Collaboration tools are more mission critical than ever, and customers expect the highest quality meetings, every time,' said John Ruthven, CEO of IR. 'We're delighted BT has chosen IR Collaborate and look forward to helping them exceed those expectations and deliver the best possible user experience to their customers everywhere.'

With support for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Avaya, Cisco, and soon, Cisco Webex, IR Collaborate enables enterprises and service providers to effectively manage multi-vendor unified communication and collaboration environments. IR is uniquely positioned to simplify complexity and ensure customers can deliver a consistent, high-quality service to all users.

Disclaimer

Integrated Research Limited published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED
02:53aINTEGRATED RESEARCH  : BT Selects IR's Experience Management Solution for Digita..
PU
04/13INTEGRATED RESEARCH  : Appendix 3Y - Garry Dinnie
PU
04/08INTEGRATED RESEARCH  : Appendix 3Y - John Ruthven
PU
03/21INTEGRATED RESEARCH  : Chairman Retires; Successor Named
MT
03/21INTEGRATED RESEARCH  : Appendix 3Z - Paul Brandling
PU
03/20INTEGRATED RESEARCH  : Paul Brandling Resignation as Chair & Non-Executive Direc..
PU
02/17INTEGRATED RESEARCH  : Nixes Interim Dividend as Profit Plunges in July-December..
MT
01/14Integrated Research Expects Fiscal H1 Revenue, Profit at Lower End of Previou..
MT
2020INTEGRATED RESEARCH  : Market Update - Continuous Disclosure
PU
2020INTEGRATED RESEARCH  : A holiday message from the IR Tribe
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 84,6 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
Net income 2021 10,0 M 7,79 M 7,79 M
Net cash 2021 8,00 M 6,23 M 6,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,3x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 403 M 312 M 314 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,67x
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Integrated Research Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,75 AUD
Last Close Price 2,34 AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Ruthven Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter John Adams Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lloyd Chairman
Michael Alan Tomkins Chief Technology Officer
Garry Donald Dinnie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED-12.03%312
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.75%1 888 768
SEA LIMITED27.61%133 206
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.76%94 687
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.87%60 250
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.48%55 913