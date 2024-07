(Alliance News) - Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech Spa announced Wednesday that it has finalized a transaction to sell a portfolio of NPL loans for a total GBV of about EUR4 million.

On Wednesday, ISCC Fintech closed down 4.7 percent at EUR2.86 per share.

