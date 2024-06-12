(Alliance News) - Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech Spa announced Wednesday that it has finalized five transactions to sell a portfolio from NPL loans with a total GBV of about EUR9.5 million at a price above book value.

The transaction was structured and executed through the MyNpl.it platform, which acted as financial advisor.

"The transaction, in line with the virtuous process already launched in 2022 by the company, represents one of the most important strategic levers and is part of a broader project and makes us fully satisfied as it fits well in the valorization activity that the company has made of its loan portfolio and in parallel allows to accelerate the operations planned in the coming months," said ISCC Fintech CEO Gianluca De Carlo.

ISCC Fintech's stock closed Wednesday up 2.9 percent at EUR2.10 per share.

