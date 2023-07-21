(Alliance News) - ISCC Fintech Spa announced Thursday that a preliminary contract has been finalized for the purchase of a portfolio of unsecured NPL loans individually traceable to the secondary and financial markets, with a face value of about EUR6 million.

The stock consists of 1,509 positions, arising mainly from bank/financial origination contracts.

The final sale will be formalized with separate subsequent contract following Due Diligence to be completed within the next 180 days.

"The purchase transaction of non-performing loan portfolios consolidates ISCC Fintech's role in the NPL segment, increasing the company's portfolio to approximately EUR819.5 million, for a total of approximately 107,754 positions," commented ISCC Fintech CEO Gianluca De Carlo.

ISCC Fintech on Thursday closed in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR3.56 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.