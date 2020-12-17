Integrity Applications Appoints Paul V. Goode, PhD, to Board of Directors

New independent board member brings deep MedTech and algorithm design expertise



Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack®, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that Paul V. Goode has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Paul is a highly accomplished medical device professional with extensive experience in product development, from initial concept to global commercialization. Paul currently serves as Vice President of Product Development at Orchestra Biomed where he oversees development of its implantable cardiac stimulator system for hypertension. Prior to Orchestra, Paul served in several executive roles at EndoStim, including Senior Vice President of R&D, Chief Technology Officer, and Interim CEO, and as Director of Engineering at Impulse Dynamics. Additionally, Paul spent years working with diabetes management technologies, including as Vice President of R&D at MetaCure, a neurostimulator device for Type 2 diabetes, as Director of Engineering and Algorithm Development at DexCom, a global continuous glucose monitoring company, and as Senior Engineer at insulin pump and continuous glucose sensor maker, MiniMed, Inc., prior to its acquisition by Medtronic. Paul received his BS, MS and PhD degrees from North Carolina State University, and is a named inventor on over 150 issued patents.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to Integrity’s Board,” said Allen Danzig, a member of Integrity’s Board of Directors and Chair of the Nominating, Governance and Compensation Committee. “Paul’s vast experience with medical devices, specifically with product development and algorithm design for novel diabetes related devices, will be tremendously beneficial as we bring our transformative technologies to those suffering from prediabetes and diabetes.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Integrity board and excited to be adding my knowledge and experience to the team driving their mission, said Mr. Goode. “I am impressed by the technology, and I’m particularly looking forward to helping advance the GlucoTrack platform towards the next generation wireless device and into a product that can improve the quality of life for so many. “

About GlucoTrack®

GlucoTrack® is a truly non-invasive monitoring device that rapidly measures and displays an individual’s glucose level in about a minute without finger pricking or any pain. GlucoTrack® features an ear clip with sensors that clips to the earlobe and measures the user’s glucose level using innovative and patented sensor technologies. The measured signals are analyzed using a proprietary algorithm and then a calculated glucose level is displayed on a small handheld device the size of a small mobile phone. The glucose results are stored in the device and used to estimate HbA1c level using a proprietary algorithm. The device can also display glucose values graphically, enabling the user to monitor glucose levels over time. GlucoTrack® has received approvals for CE Mark in Europe and from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes and is currently available in selected markets in Europe and Asia.

About Integrity Applications, Inc.

Integrity Applications, Inc. (OTCQB: IGAP) was founded in 2001 and is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies for people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. The Company has developed GlucoTrack®, a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements in about a minute without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. Integrity Applications Inc. is a Delaware corporation, with headquarters in the United States and an R&D site in Ashdod, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.integrity-app.com/ and http://www.glucotrack.com .

