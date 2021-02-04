11th Gen H35 Processors: Fastest Single-Threaded Laptop Performance

[Link]
The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 processors, the newest of Intel's H-series processors, are designed for ultraportable gaming on laptops. Packed with incredible gaming performance in an ultraportable form factor, the processors balance mobility and enthusiast-level gaming. The 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition headlines the new H35 processors, and utilizes Intel® Turbo Boost Max 3.0 to deliver up to 5GHz Turbo frequencies.
Up to 5GHz: The 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition delivers the fastest single-threaded performance of any laptop processor and is matched only by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK.1
Game Anywhere: 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors enable enthusiast level gaming on the go. Users can play a majority of popular esports and AAA games in full high definition at high settings with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition processor.2
In addition, with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition processor, popular games can be played in 4K resolution at high settings.3
Driving Innovation: Intel continues to drive form factor innovation with the top OEMs to develop and co-engineer the best performing ultraportable systems for gaming.
The 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors for ultraportable gaming feature up to 5GHz speeds, 4 cores and 8 threads. Acer, ASUS and MSI have announced new systems, with more than 40 designs launching this year.
At just 17.9 mm thin, the new generation of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
allows users to play the latest games on the go. It features the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375 Special Edition processor that reaches up to 5 GHz for blisteringly fast performance. (Credit: Acer)[Link]
The all-new ASUS TUF Dash F15 puts powerful gaming in a super-slim chassis with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition processor. At 19.9 mm thin and with up to 16.6 hours of battery life
, it's light enough to carry into action anywhere. (Credit: ASUS)[Link]
The new MSI Stealth 15M is the thinnest and lightest 15-inch gaming laptop
. Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, it perfectly balances portability and performance. New-generation PCI Express Gen 4, Thunderbolt™ 4 technology and the new Cooler Boost 5 with 0.1 mm thin fan blades help gamers and busy professionals easily speed through games and daily tasks. (Credit: MSI)
