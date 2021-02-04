11th Gen H35 Processors: Fastest Single-Threaded Laptop Performance

[Link]

The 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 processors, the newest of Intel's H-series processors, are designed for ultraportable gaming on laptops. Packed with incredible gaming performance in an ultraportable form factor, the processors balance mobility and enthusiast-level gaming. The 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition headlines the new H35 processors, and utilizes Intel® Turbo Boost Max 3.0 to deliver up to 5GHz Turbo frequencies.

Up to 5GHz: The 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition delivers the fastest single-threaded performance of any laptop processor and is matched only by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK.1

Game Anywhere: 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors enable enthusiast level gaming on the go. Users can play a majority of popular esports and AAA games in full high definition at high settings with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition processor.2

In addition, with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H Special Edition processor, popular games can be played in 4K resolution at high settings.3

Driving Innovation: Intel continues to drive form factor innovation with the top OEMs to develop and co-engineer the best performing ultraportable systems for gaming.

The 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors for ultraportable gaming feature up to 5GHz speeds, 4 cores and 8 threads. Acer, ASUS and MSI have announced new systems, with more than 40 designs launching this year.

Intel does not control or audit third-party data. You should consult other sources to evaluate accuracy.

1 Source: Intel Corporation; AMD estimates based on measurements on OEM platforms, Intel estimates based on measurements on Intel internal reference platforms. See http://www.spec.org for more information about SPEC CPU2017. For workloads and configurations visit www.Intel.com/PerformanceIndex . Results may vary.

2 As measured by playability (more than 60 FPS) across 16 demanding Esport & AAA games on 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-11375H Processor. For workloads and configurations visit www.Intel.com/PerformanceIndex . Results may vary.

3 As measured by playability (more than 60 FPS) across 3 popular Games on 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-11375H Processor. For workloads and configurations visit www.Intel.com/PerformanceIndex . Results may vary.