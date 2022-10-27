Asian shares slip, yen wobbly after BOJ maintains dovish tone

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Asian shares fell on
Friday and were set to snap a three-day winning streak, while
the Japanese yen was squeezed lower after the Bank of Japan held
on to its dovish policy and maintained ultra-low interest rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was 1% lower. The index is down 3.6% for the
month and 30% for the year.
As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1% target
for short-term interest rates, and 0% for the 10-year government
bond yield by an unanimous vote.
It also maintained its dovish policy guidance that pledges
to ramp up stimulus as needed, and projecting that short- and
long-term interest rates will move at "current or lower levels."
BOJ raised its inflation target, saying it expects core
consumer inflation to hit 2.9% in the current fiscal year ending
in March 2023 and 1.6% the following year.
Earlier on Friday, core consumer inflation in Japan's
capital Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of nationwide
figures, hit a 33-year high of 3.4% in October, data showed on
Friday. Inflation in the Tokyo area thus exceeded the central
bank's 2% target for five straight months.
The BOJ policy decision comes after the European Central
Bank on Thursday raised interest rates again, but said
"substantial" progress had already been made in its bid to fight
off a surge in inflation.
The less hawkish comments from the ECB added to expectations
that central banks are likely to slow the pace of monetary
tightening, especially after the Bank of Canada surprised the
market by delivering a smaller-than-anticipated rate hike on
Wednesday.
Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National
Australia Bank, said the ECB delivered a 75 bps hike as
expected, but it sounded less committal on future rate hikes.
Rates markets are cheering the idea of a potential slowdown
from central banks in terms of the pace of interest rate hikes,
Catril added.
Over in China, the stock market fell 2%, with Hong
Kong's Hang Seng Index down 1.7%, rounding up a rough
week as investors were left reeling from Monday's brutal
sell-off. Bleak industrial profit figures and widening COVID-19
outbreaks have also weighed on sentiment.
Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.35%, while
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.85%.
The BOJ's ultra-easy policy has helped trigger sharp yen
declines that inflate the cost of importing already
expensive fuel and raw material, and this has prompted the
government to intervene in the market to prop up the currency.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.18% versus the greenback at
146.53 per dollar.
The euro was 0.2% to $0.9982, threatening to rise
above parity again, following a more than 1% slide overnight,
after the dovish tone from ECB.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, fell 0.109%, after gaining
nearly 0.8% overnight.
Meanwhile, Amazon.com predicted a slowdown in sales
growth for the holiday season, while Intel cut its
full-year profit and revenue forecast, stoking more fears of an
economic slowdown.
The downbeat results from Amazon on Thursday added to a
string of dismal reports from Big Tech companies, with over $200
billion in U.S. stock market value up in smoke in extended trade
on the day.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)