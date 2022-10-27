Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
26.27 USD   -3.45%
10/27Asian shares slip, yen wobbly after BOJ maintains dovish tone
RE
10/27News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/27Tech giants feel pain as cloud spending cuts suggest slowdown
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asian shares slip, yen wobbly after BOJ maintains dovish tone

10/27/2022 | 11:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Asian shares fell on Friday and were set to snap a three-day winning streak, while the Japanese yen was squeezed lower after the Bank of Japan held on to its dovish policy and maintained ultra-low interest rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1% lower. The index is down 3.6% for the month and 30% for the year.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1% target for short-term interest rates, and 0% for the 10-year government bond yield by an unanimous vote.

It also maintained its dovish policy guidance that pledges to ramp up stimulus as needed, and projecting that short- and long-term interest rates will move at "current or lower levels."

BOJ raised its inflation target, saying it expects core consumer inflation to hit 2.9% in the current fiscal year ending in March 2023 and 1.6% the following year.

Earlier on Friday, core consumer inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of nationwide figures, hit a 33-year high of 3.4% in October, data showed on Friday. Inflation in the Tokyo area thus exceeded the central bank's 2% target for five straight months.

The BOJ policy decision comes after the European Central Bank on Thursday raised interest rates again, but said "substantial" progress had already been made in its bid to fight off a surge in inflation.

The less hawkish comments from the ECB added to expectations that central banks are likely to slow the pace of monetary tightening, especially after the Bank of Canada surprised the market by delivering a smaller-than-anticipated rate hike on Wednesday.

Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank, said the ECB delivered a 75 bps hike as expected, but it sounded less committal on future rate hikes.

Rates markets are cheering the idea of a potential slowdown from central banks in terms of the pace of interest rate hikes, Catril added.

Over in China, the stock market fell 2%, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index down 1.7%, rounding up a rough week as investors were left reeling from Monday's brutal sell-off. Bleak industrial profit figures and widening COVID-19 outbreaks have also weighed on sentiment.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.35%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.85%.

The BOJ's ultra-easy policy has helped trigger sharp yen declines that inflate the cost of importing already expensive fuel and raw material, and this has prompted the government to intervene in the market to prop up the currency.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.18% versus the greenback at 146.53 per dollar.

The euro was 0.2% to $0.9982, threatening to rise above parity again, following a more than 1% slide overnight, after the dovish tone from ECB.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.109%, after gaining nearly 0.8% overnight.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com predicted a slowdown in sales growth for the holiday season, while Intel cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast, stoking more fears of an economic slowdown.

The downbeat results from Amazon on Thursday added to a string of dismal reports from Big Tech companies, with over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value up in smoke in extended trade on the day.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -4.06% 110.96 Delayed Quote.-33.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.20% 0.64831 Delayed Quote.0.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.32% 94.634 Delayed Quote.13.04%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.15918 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.03% 169.159 Delayed Quote.8.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.74011 Delayed Quote.5.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.16% 108 Delayed Quote.19.31%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 13305.36 Real-time Quote.9.14%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.09% 145.931 Delayed Quote.12.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.22% 0.99867 Delayed Quote.-11.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.09% 0.012162 Delayed Quote.3.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.02% 1.7756 Delayed Quote.15.65%
INTEL CORPORATION -3.45% 26.27 Delayed Quote.-47.17%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.01% 5136.68 Real-time Quote.-18.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.59% 85.714 Delayed Quote.7.92%
NIKKEI 225 -0.32% 27345.24 Real-time Quote.-4.72%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.22% 1.001362 Delayed Quote.14.13%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.11% 146.133 Delayed Quote.28.60%
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
10/27Asian shares slip, yen wobbly after BOJ maintains dovish tone
RE
10/27News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/27Tech giants feel pain as cloud spending cuts suggest slowdown
RE
10/27S&P 500, Nasdaq slide, while Dow ends higher on mixed earnings picture
RE
10/27Wall St loses over $200 billion in value after report from Amazon
RE
10/27TOP NEWS: Intel reports sharp income drop; full-year outlook lowered
AI
10/27Technology Shares Fall Amid Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/27Transcript : Intel Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Intel Earnings, Sales Fall in Q3; Lowers Full-Year Revenue Forecast
MT
10/27S&P 500, Nasdaq slide, but Dow ends higher on mixed earnings picture
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 350 M - -
Net income 2022 10 337 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 26,27 $
Average target price 35,53 $
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-47.17%111 724
NVIDIA CORPORATION-55.20%320 981
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-37.32%304 150
BROADCOM INC.-31.56%186 781
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-16.83%143 662
QUALCOMM, INC.-35.41%132 638