Auto tech firm Veoneer shares add on gains as Qualcomm deal gives boost

08/28/2020 | 05:22am EDT

Shares in auto technology group Veoneer picked up further gains in early trading after jumping 19% on Thursday as it unveiled a partnership with U.S tech giant Qualcomm in advanced driver assistance systems.

Veoneer's Sweden-listed shares were up 8.5% by 0825 GMT on Friday with several equity analysts saying the collaboration was a vote of confidence Veoneer's technology and would strengthen its position versus rivals such as Mobileye.

"We believe this collaboration has increased Veoneer's chances of being one of the major players in this market," Handelsbanken Capital Markets said in a research note.

Handelsbanken, which repeated its buy recommendation for the Veoneer stock, said the joint product would be the number one competitor to the market-leading EyeQ SoC system from Intel-owned Mobileye.

Jefferies analysts said the team-up would likely broaden Veoneer's addressable market and ultimately strengthen its positioning versus Mobileye although the collaboration would take time to bear fruit.

Veoneer, spun off from airbag maker Autoliv in 2018, remains loss-making and has like the rest of the auto industry been hit hard by the pandemic.

Despite the recent gains, its shares are down 17% in the year to date.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOLIV, INC. 2.34% 77.46 Delayed Quote.-8.23%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.30% 49.4 Delayed Quote.-17.46%
QUALCOMM, INC. -0.02% 116.02 Delayed Quote.31.50%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB 0.90% 89.24 Delayed Quote.-12.35%
VEONEER, INC. 17.15% 12.84 Delayed Quote.-17.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 117 M - -
Net income 2020 19 542 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 210 B 210 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 57,52 $
Last Close Price 49,40 $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-17.46%210 098
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED34.14%391 735
NVIDIA CORPORATION114.67%311 665
BROADCOM INC.7.32%136 397
QUALCOMM, INC.31.50%130 901
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.29%129 597
