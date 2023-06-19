Berlin to sign agreement with Intel after chip plant talks

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - The German government
scheduled the signing of an agreement with Intel for
1245 GMT on Monday, capping off talks over a new chip-making
complex on German soil.
Berlin has not confirmed how much state funding the company
is set to receive for the project in the central German city of
Magdeburg.
The Handelsblatt business daily reported last week that
the U.S. company is expected to receive 9.9 billion euros
($10.84 billion) in subsidies, up from a previously promised sum
of 6.8 billion euros.
