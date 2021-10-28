Bosch to invest more than 400 mln eur in chip production

FRANKFURT Oct 29 (Reuters) - German technology group Robert
Bosch has earmarked more than 400 million euros ($467
million) for investments in microchip production in Germany and
Malaysia next year to ease a global shortage.
A lack of chips for automakers has disrupted vehicle
production around the world, with suppliers relying almost
exclusively on chips from only a few manufacturers in Asia and
the United States.
The largest part of Bosch's budget will be spent on a faster
expansion of its Dresden, Germany factory for 300-millimeter
wafers, which the group inaugurated in June, it said in a
statement on Friday.
About 50 million euros will be invested at a site in
Reutlingen near Stuttgart making 200-millimeter wafers, said the
company, which also makes car parts and factory automation
systems.
Another project to be funded will be the construction of a
semiconductor testing facility in Penang, Malaysia, it added,
without specifying the level of investment.
Intel, the biggest maker of processor chips for PCs
and data centres, said last month it could invest up to 80
billion euros in Europe over the next decade.
($1 = 0.8561 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jan Harvey)