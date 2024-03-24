March 24 (Reuters) - China has introduced new guidelines that will mean U.S. microprocessors from Intel and AMD are phased out of government personal computers and servers, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
China blocks use of Intel and AMD chips in government computers, FT reports
