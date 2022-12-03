Advanced search
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
29.41 USD   -1.41%
12/03China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests-U.S. intel
RE
12/02Intel Seeks to Offer Unpaid Leaves to Workers in Ireland as Part of Cost-Cutting Strategy
MT
12/01Intel staff in Ireland offered unpaid leave in cost-cutting drive - Business Post
RE
China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests-U.S. intel

12/03/2022 | 08:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Pandemic prevention workers in protective suits knock on a resident's door in an apartment building that went into lockdown as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept Western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with COVID-19, and while recent protests there are not a threat to Communist Party rule, they could affect his personal standing, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Saturday.

Although China's daily COVID cases are near all-time highs, some cities are taking steps to loosen testing and quarantine rules after Xi's zero-COVID policy triggered a sharp economic slowdown and public unrest.

Haines, speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California, said that despite the social and economic impact of the virus, Xi "is unwilling to take a better vaccine from the West, and is instead relying on a vaccine in China that's just not nearly as effective against Omicron."

"Seeing protests and the response to it is countering the narrative that he likes to put forward, which is that China is so much more effective at government," Haines said.

"It's, again, not something we see as being a threat to stability at this moment, or regime change or anything like that," she said, while adding: "How it develops will be important to Xi's standing."

China has not approved any foreign COVID vaccines, opting for those produced domestically, which some studies have suggested are not as effective as some foreign ones. That means easing virus prevention measures could come with big risks, according to experts.

The White House said earlier in the week that China had not asked the United States for vaccines.

One U.S. official told Reuters there was "no expectation at present" that China would approve western vaccines.

"It seems fairly far-fetched that China would greenlight Western vaccines at this point. It's a matter of national pride, and they'd have to swallow quite a bit of it if they went this route," the official said.

Haines also said North Korea recognized that China was less likely to hold it accountable for what she said was Pyongyang's "extraordinary" number of weapons tests this year.

Amid a record year for missile tests, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said last week his country intends to have the world's most powerful nuclear force.

Speaking on a later panel, Admiral John Aquilino, the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said China had no motivation to restrain any country, including North Korea, that was generating problems for the United States.

"I'd argue quite differently that it's in their strategy to drive those problems," Aquilino said of China.

He said China had considerable leverage to press North Korea over its weapons tests, but that he was not optimistic about Beijing "doing anything helpful to stabilize the region."

(Reporting by Michael Martina, David Brunnstrom, Idrees Ali, and Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63 530 M - -
Net income 2022 8 710 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 29,41 $
Average target price 32,76 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-42.08%121 375
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.92%417 166
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.62%415 318
BROADCOM INC.-18.73%219 028
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.74%161 239
QUALCOMM, INC.-30.66%140 865