  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 04:00:01 pm EDT
43.59 USD   -6.94%
Chip consortium ISMC to set up $3 billion plant in India's Karnataka

05/01/2022 | 05:09am EDT
A silicone semiconductor is seen at the offices of Tower Semiconductor in northern Israel

BENGALURU (Reuters) - International semiconductor consortium ISMC will invest $3 billion in India's southern Karnataka state to set up a chip-making plant, the state government said on Sunday.

ISMC is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures and Israel's Tower Semiconductor. U.S. chip giant Intel Corp has announced plans to acquire Tower.

India's first semiconductor fabrication unit is expected to generate more than 1,500 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs, the state's investment promotion division said in a tweet.

ISMC and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd have applied for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's $10 billion incentive plan to push companies to set up semiconductor and display operations in India, the government's next big bet on electronics manufacturing.

Vedanta told Reuters on Saturday it was in "advanced talks" with Gujarat and Maharashtra in west India and Telangana in the south to choose a site by mid-May. It has a planned investment outlay of $20 billion for its semiconductor and display push.

Modi and his IT ministers outlined plans on Friday for investment incentives in the sector, saying they want India to become a key player in a global chip market dominated by manufacturers in Taiwan and a few other countries.

India's semiconductor market is forecast to grow to $63 billion by 2026 from $15 billion in 2020, the government says.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and William Mallard)

By Munsif Vengattil


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -6.94% 43.59 Delayed Quote.-15.36%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 1.26% 623.928 Real-time Quote.-16.98%
TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. -0.06% 48.3 Delayed Quote.21.80%
VEDANTA LIMITED -0.80% 408.35 Delayed Quote.19.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 549 M - -
Net income 2022 16 379 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 122 900
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 43,59 $
Average target price 53,47 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-15.36%178 225
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-12.52%473 767
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.94%464 420
BROADCOM INC.-16.68%226 347
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.67%156 993
QUALCOMM, INC.-23.61%156 453