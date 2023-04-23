Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
30.30 USD   -1.81%
02:49aChipmaker Arm to make its own semiconductor - FT
RE
04/20HiddenLayer Announces Machine Learning Security Collaboration with Intel
CI
04/20Susquehanna Adjusts Intel Price Target to $33 From $31, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chipmaker Arm to make its own semiconductor - FT

04/23/2023 | 02:49am EDT
Illustration shows Arm Ltd logo

(Reuters) - British chipmaker Arm Ltd is building its own semiconductor to showcase the capabilities of its products, as it seeks to attract new customers and fuel growth following its Initial Public Offering (IPO) later this year, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Arm will team up with manufacturing partners to develop the new semiconductor, FT said, citing people briefed on the move, adding that the company has built a new "solutions engineering" team that will lead the development of these prototype chips for mobile devices, laptops and other electronics.

The SoftBank Group Corp-backed company's newest chip, on which it started work in the past six months, is "more advanced" than ever before, FT said, citing industry executives.

The chip designer has no plans to sell or license the product and is only working on a prototype, FT said.

Arm is a major supplier of intellectual property to many chip companies, especially in mobile phones and has partnerships with major chip contract manufacturers.

Earlier this month, Intel Corp said it will work with Arm to ensure that mobile phone chips and other products that use Arm's technology can be made in Intel's factories.

Arm did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -1.81% 30.3 Delayed Quote.14.64%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.92% 4996 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
