Chipmaker Intel hires David Zinsner as CFO from Micron

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp on Monday
appointed Micron Technology Inc finance head David
Zinsner as its chief financial officer and executive vice
president.
Zinsner, who will assume charge on Jan. 17, joined Micron in
2018 and has more than 20 years of financial and operational
experience in semiconductors and manufacturing.
Meanwhile, Micron said it has named Chief Business Officer
Sumit Sadana as interim CFO and is searching for a permanent
finance head.
Intel said CFO George Davis will retire in May. Separately,
the chipmaker said Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston
Holthaus will lead its client computing group, a segment that
made up for more than half of its third-quarter revenue.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)