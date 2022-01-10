Log in
Chipmaker Intel hires David Zinsner as CFO from Micron

01/10/2022 | 04:50pm EST
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp on Monday appointed Micron Technology Inc finance head David Zinsner as its chief financial officer and executive vice president.

Zinsner, who will assume charge on Jan. 17, joined Micron in 2018 and has more than 20 years of financial and operational experience in semiconductors and manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Micron said it has named Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana as interim CFO and is searching for a permanent finance head.

Intel said CFO George Davis will retire in May. Separately, the chipmaker said Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus will lead its client computing group, a segment that made up for more than half of its third-quarter revenue. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
