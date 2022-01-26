Log in
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Intel Corporation
News
Summary
INTC
US4581401001
INTEL CORPORATION
(INTC)
Add to my list
Report
01/25 04:00:00 pm
01/25 04:00:00 pm
51
USD
-1.81%
05:20a
Court rejects $1.2 billion EU antitrust fine against Intel
RE
05:04a
Eu court annuls in part eu antitrust decision against intel…
RE
01/25
U.S. Commerce Dept says chips shortage to persist, will review some prices
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
EU COURT ANNULS IN PART EU ANTITRUST DECISION AGAINST INTEL…
01/26/2022 | 05:04am EST
01/26/2022 | 05:04am EST
EU COURT ANNULS IN PART EU ANTITRUST DECISION AGAINST INTEL
© Reuters 2022
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
05:20a
Court rejects $1.2 billion EU antitrust fine against Intel
RE
05:04a
Eu court annuls in part eu antitrust decision against intel…
RE
01/25
U.S. Commerce Dept says chips shortage to persist, will review some prices
RE
01/25
US Commerce Dept Survey of Chips Did Not Find Evidence of Chip Hoarding, Reviewed Claim..
MT
01/25
U.S. set to release study details on chips shortage amid funding push
RE
01/24
Intel Likely to Top Q4 Sales Consensus, Raise 2022 Outlook Amid Long-Term Challenges, B..
MT
01/24
Today on Wall Street
: It's going to be an eventful week
01/24
Intel Invests in Ohio
AQ
01/24
Intel Announces Next US Site with Landmark Investment in Ohio
AQ
01/24
Intel's Manufacturing Webcast (Replay)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
01/21
INTEL CORP
: Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/18
Citigroup Adjusts Intel's Price Target to $58 From $52, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01/11
INTEL CORP
: Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
73 764 M
-
-
Net income 2021
18 456 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
3 842 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
11,3x
Yield 2021
2,72%
Capitalization
207 B
207 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
2,86x
EV / Sales 2022
2,93x
Nbr of Employees
110 600
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
42
Last Close Price
51,00 $
Average target price
56,26 $
Spread / Average Target
10,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger
Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner
Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Omar S. Ishrak
Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon
Vice President-Information Technology Group
Ann B. Kelleher
Senior Vice President & GM-Technology Development
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION
-0.97%
207 417
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
4.23%
599 336
NVIDIA CORPORATION
-24.10%
558 100
BROADCOM INC.
-19.73%
220 533
QUALCOMM, INC.
-9.53%
185 304
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
-7.70%
160 657
More Results
