Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU COURT ANNULS IN PART EU ANTITRUST DECISION AGAINST INTEL…

01/26/2022 | 05:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EU COURT ANNULS IN PART EU ANTITRUST DECISION AGAINST INTEL


© Reuters 2022
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
05:20aCourt rejects $1.2 billion EU antitrust fine against Intel
RE
05:04aEu court annuls in part eu antitrust decision against intel…
RE
01/25U.S. Commerce Dept says chips shortage to persist, will review some prices
RE
01/25US Commerce Dept Survey of Chips Did Not Find Evidence of Chip Hoarding, Reviewed Claim..
MT
01/25U.S. set to release study details on chips shortage amid funding push
RE
01/24Intel Likely to Top Q4 Sales Consensus, Raise 2022 Outlook Amid Long-Term Challenges, B..
MT
01/24Today on Wall Street: It's going to be an eventful week
01/24Intel Invests in Ohio
AQ
01/24Intel Announces Next US Site with Landmark Investment in Ohio
AQ
01/24Intel's Manufacturing Webcast (Replay)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 73 764 M - -
Net income 2021 18 456 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 110 600
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 51,00 $
Average target price 56,26 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Ann B. Kelleher Senior Vice President & GM-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-0.97%207 417
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED4.23%599 336
NVIDIA CORPORATION-24.10%558 100
BROADCOM INC.-19.73%220 533
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.53%185 304
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.70%160 657