The U.S. chipmaker announced earlier this week that it would spend more than $33 billion to develop two chip-making plants in Magdeburg as part of its expansion push in Europe.
(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01:32:32 2023-06-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|33.27 USD
|-4.96%
|-5.26%
|+27.54%
|07:14pm
|European Commission has yet to approve German subsidies for Intel - econ min
|RE
|07:12pm
|Germany to offer aid only to strategic sectors after Intel subsidy -minister
|RE
BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission has yet to approve Berlin's plan to subsidize an Intel chip-making operation on German soil with nearly $10 billion but is working to do so as soon as possible, an economy ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The U.S. chipmaker announced earlier this week that it would spend more than $33 billion to develop two chip-making plants in Magdeburg as part of its expansion push in Europe.
(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|33.11 USD
|-5.40%
|-5.26%
|146 B $
|
European Commission has yet to approve German subsidies for Intel - econ min
RE
|RE
|
Germany to offer aid only to strategic sectors after Intel subsidy -minister
RE
|RE
|
Intel sells minority IMS stake in sale valuing firm at USD4.3 billion
AN
|AN
|
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
|MT
|
Intel Labs Introduces AI Diffusion Model, Generates 360-Degree Images from Text Prompts
BU
|BU
|
Intel to sell 20% stake in Austrian chip company
RE
|RE
|
Intel to Sell 20% Stake in IMS Nanofabrication to Bain Capital Special Situations
MT
|MT
|
Intel to Sell 20% Stake in IMS Nanofabrication to Bain
DJ
|DJ
|
Intel to sell 20% stake in Austrian chip company
RE
|RE
|
Intel Agrees to Sell Minority Stake in IMS Nanofabrication Business to Bain Capital
BU
|BU
|
Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
|MT
|
Analysis-Stock sale frenzy foretells US IPO market comeback
RE
|RE
|
Technology Shares Move Lower Ahead of Powell Comments -- Tech Roundup
DJ
|DJ
|
Global markets live: Adobe, Eli Lilly, Nasdaq, Intel, UBS...
|
European Midday Briefing: Investors Cautious After PBOC Disappointment
DJ
|DJ
|
North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Slip as PBOC Underwhelms
DJ
|DJ
|
Intel Signs Deal With Germany for Expanded Investment in Wafer Fabrication Site; Will Reportedly Get $10.9 Billion Subsidy
MT
|MT
|
Global markets live: Airbus, Intel, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway...
|
German Stocks Edge Down as China’s Slowing Growth Fuels Recession Fears Anew
MT
|MT
|
Germany Needs to De-Risk, Not Decouple With China, Scholz Says
DJ
|DJ
|
Berlin signs deal with Intel to develop chip plant
RE
|RE
|
Intel, Germany Strike Deal to Invest More Than $32.83 Billion on Chip Facilities -- Update
DJ
|DJ
|
Intel, Germany Strike Deal to Invest More Than EUR30 Billion on Chip Facilities
DJ
|DJ
|
Berlin, Intel strike deal on $33 billion chip plant after months of subsidy talks
RE
|RE
|
Intel Plans Assembly and Test Facility in Poland
AQ
|AQ
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+27.54%
|146 B $
|+4.18%
|158 B $
|+6.13%
|133 B $
|+74.79%
|192 B $
|+13.57%
|94 257 M $
|+31.58%
|73 215 M $
|+53.47%
|62 075 M $
|+30.04%
|53 066 M $
|+60.29%
|52 314 M $
|+22.24%
|50 754 M $