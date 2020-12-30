Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options

12/30/2020 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their

(Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC is pushing Intel Corp to explore strategic alternatives, including whether it should keep chip design and production under one roof, according to a letter it sent to the company's chairman on Tuesday that was reviewed by Reuters.

Were it to gain traction, Third Point's push for changes could lead to a major shakeup at Intel, which has been slow to respond to investor calls to outsource more of its manufacturing capacity. It could also lead to the unwinding of some of its acquisitions, such as the $16.7 billion purchase of programmable chip maker Altera in 2015.

Third Point Chief Executive Daniel Loeb wrote to Intel Chairman Omar Ishrak calling for immediate action to boost the company's position as a major provider of processor chips for PCs and data centers. The New York-based fund has amassed a nearly $1 billion stake in Intel, according to people familiar with the matter.

Intel shares rose 6.1% to $49.95, the most in more than eight months on the news, giving the company a market value of more than $200 billion. The stock had declined about 21% this year, compared with a 43% rise in the Nasdaq Composite Index.

Intel's most urgent task was addressing its "human capital management issue," as many of its talented chip designers have fled, "demoralized by the status quo," Loeb wrote in the letter.

Intel has lost its pole position in microprocessor manufacturing to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Loeb wrote in the letter.

Intel is also losing market share in its core PC and data center markets to Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Loeb added. NVIDIA Corp is dominating computational models used in artificial intelligence applications, while Intel has been largely absent in this nascent market, according to the letter.

"Without immediate change at Intel, we fear that America's access to leading-edge semiconductor supply will erode, forcing the U.S. to rely more heavily on a geopolitically unstable East Asia to power everything from PCs to data centers to critical infrastructure and more," Loeb wrote.

In a short statement, the Santa Clara, California-based company said, "Intel welcomes input from all investors regarding enhanced shareholder value. In that spirit, we look forward to engaging with Third Point LLC on their ideas towards that goal."

Loeb asked Intel to retain an investment adviser to evaluate strategic alternatives, including whether it should remain an integrated device manufacturer and the potential divestment of failed acquisitions, according to the letter. Third Point believes that Intel should consider separating its chip design from its semiconductor fabrication plant manufacturing operations, according to the sources. This could include a joint venture in manufacturing, according to sources.

Intel customers, such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, are developing their own in-house silicon solutions and sending those designs to be manufactured in East Asia, Loeb wrote. He suggested Intel must offer new solutions to retain these customers rather than have them send their manufacturing away.

Third Point, which has $15 billion in assets under management, has experience in pushing companies to pursue deals, including at Prudential Plc, Yum! Brands Inc, Dow Chemical and United Technologies. The firm's Third Point Offshore fund was up 19.9% for the year through the middle of December, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Loeb said in the letter that Third Point reserved the option to submit nominees for election to Intel's board at its next annual meeting, should it sense "a reluctance to work together to address the concerns" it raised.

OUTSOURCING MANUFACTURING

The COVID-19 pandemic has given Intel a boost in the form or surging laptop sales, as employees and students work and learn from home. But the company has failed to capitalize on strong demand for semiconductors more broadly, needed to power everything from smartphones to artificial intelligence.

This is because Intel's in-house manufacturing capabilities have often struggled with the customized chips its clients want. The ability of its rivals to use a wide network of suppliers also results in many of its offerings lagging its rivals in speed and energy consumption.

Splitting its design and manufacturing operations could help it produce better chips at a lower cost by tapping outside vendors to make its most advanced central processors, a step executives have long resisted.

But selling Intel's factories, or even opening them up more to contract manufacturing, could pose a challenge because they are geared toward its own design process, rather than broader industry standards that other companies follow.

U.S. national security concerns could present another obstacle to a potential divestment. Intel's most formidable manufacturing rivals - TSMC and Samsung - have their manufacturing base overseas, and it is unclear whether regulators would approve a sale of any of Intel's chipmaking operations to a foreign entity, given its central role in the supply chain.

Intel named its former chief financial officer, Bob Swan, chief executive last year. In June, it lost one of its veteran chip designers, Jim Keller, over a dispute on whether the company should outsource more of its production, sources said at the time.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Jonathan Oatis)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -1.07% 90.62 Delayed Quote.97.60%
APPLE INC. -1.33% 134.87 Delayed Quote.86.19%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.22% 30335.67 Delayed Quote.6.54%
INTEL CORPORATION 4.93% 49.39 Delayed Quote.-21.35%
MEDTRONIC PLC 0.38% 115.57 Delayed Quote.1.87%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.36% 224.15 Delayed Quote.42.65%
NASDAQ 100 0.04% 12843.491404 Delayed Quote.47.01%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.38% 12850.221074 Delayed Quote.42.71%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.34% 517.73 Delayed Quote.120.03%
S&P 500 -0.22% 3727.04 Delayed Quote.15.36%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.51% 78300 End-of-day quote.40.32%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 3.18% 64.9 End-of-day quote.21.08%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 515 End-of-day quote.55.59%
YUM BRANDS -0.30% 109.45 Delayed Quote.8.98%
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
03:12aEXCLUSIVE : Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
RE
12/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/29Third Point Calls on Intel to Explore Strategic Alternatives -- 3rd Update
DJ
12/29Wall Street dips from record levels
RE
12/29Tech Losses Largely Offset By Intel Rally -- Tech Roundup
DJ
12/29Wall St dips from record levels, additional stimulus uncertain
RE
12/29SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Unable to Benefit from Afternoon Recovery by Chipmak..
MT
12/29INTEL CORP : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
MD
12/29INTEL CORP : RBC remains a Sell rating
MD
12/29Third Point Calls on Intel to Explore Strategic Alternatives -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 342 M - -
Net income 2020 19 306 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 2,68%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 54,08 $
Last Close Price 49,39 $
Spread / Highest target 82,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-21.35%202 400
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED55.59%474 645
NVIDIA CORPORATION120.03%319 404
BROADCOM INC.35.76%175 651
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED67.45%167 094
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.64%148 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ