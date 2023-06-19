Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Intel Corporation
News
Summary
INTC
US4581401001
INTEL CORPORATION
(INTC)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
36.37
USD
+1.54%
04:26a
Germany, Intel agree subsidies for chip plant worth 10 bln euros - Bloomberg News
RE
04:21a
Berlin to sign agreement with Intel after chip plant talks
RE
04:21a
German govt schedules signing event with intel at 1245 gmt…
RE
GERMAN GOVT SCHEDULES SIGNING EVENT WITH INTEL AT 1245 GMT…
06/19/2023 | 04:21am EDT
GERMAN GOVT SCHEDULES SIGNING EVENT WITH INTEL AT 1245 GMT
© Reuters 2023
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
04:26a
Germany, Intel agree subsidies for chip plant worth 10 bln euros - Bloomberg News
RE
04:21a
Berlin to sign agreement with Intel after chip plant talks
RE
04:21a
German govt schedules signing event with intel at 1245 gmt…
RE
04:17a
Germany, intel agree subsidies for chip plant worth 10 billion…
RE
12:18a
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Lower Open at Start of Week
DJ
06/18
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/18
Intel to invest $25 billion in Israel factory in record deal, Netanyahu says
RE
06/16
Technology Shares Fall Amid Risk-Off Trade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/16
Hawkish Remarks by Fed Governor Drag Equities Lower
MT
06/16
Hawkish Remarks From Fed Governor Weigh on Equities
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
06/16
Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Intel to $38 From $31, Maintains Equalweight Rati..
MT
06/06
INTEL CORP : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
05/23
BofA Securities Adjusts Advanced Micro Devices' Price Target to $120 From $105, Examine..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
51 451 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-4 943 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
30 590 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-29,9x
Yield 2023
2,03%
Capitalization
152 B
152 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,54x
EV / Sales 2024
3,27x
Nbr of Employees
131 900
Free-Float
98,9%
More Financials
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
41
Last Close Price
36,37 $
Average target price
31,69 $
Spread / Average Target
-12,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger
Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank D. Yeary
Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon
Vice President-Information Technology Group
Greg Lavender
CTO, SVP, GM-Software & Advanced Technology Group
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION
37.61%
151 699
NVIDIA CORPORATION
192.13%
1 055 828
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
31.33%
497 087
BROADCOM INC.
55.26%
358 256
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
85.38%
193 372
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
6.98%
160 437
More Results
