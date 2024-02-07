Stock INTC INTEL CORPORATION
Intel Corporation

Equities

INTC

US4581401001

Semiconductors

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
Other stock markets
 11:35:34 2024-02-07 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
42.75 USD +0.02% Intraday chart for Intel Corporation -0.63% -14.81%
03:48pm Fed officials fail to convince investors, who are focused on earnings Our Logo
11:15am ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Caterpillar, Eli Lilly, Intel, Meta, T-Mobile... Our Logo
Latest news about Intel Corporation

Fed officials fail to convince investors, who are focused on earnings Our Logo
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Caterpillar, Eli Lilly, Intel, Meta, T-Mobile... Our Logo
Schneider Electric Delivers Next-Generation, Open Automation Infrastructure in Collaboration with Intel and Red Hat CI
Weak chip environment: Infineon lowers forecast - shares close at the bottom of the DAX DP
Disappointing outlook from Infineon halts recovery attempt DP
Weak chip environment: Infineon lowers forecast - share price falls DP
US expects to make chips funding awards in coming eight weeks -Raimondo RE
Cirrus Logic, Intel, and Microsoft Announce Latest Reference Design to Enable ?Cool, Quiet, and High Performance? PCs CI
Nvidia eyes fresh record as Goldman Sachs bullish on AI prospects RE
Global chip sales forecast to jump 13% this year after rocky 2023- industry group RE
Faraday Technology Corporation Announces Plans to Develop Arm-Based 64-Core SoC on Intel 18A Technology CI
China bets on open-source chips as US export controls mount RE
Tech Advances After Meta, Amazon Earnings -- Tech Roundup DJ
US Equity Markets Close Higher Friday After Nonfarm Payrolls, Consumer Sentiment Reports MT
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Late Afternoon MT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 3 PM ET DJ
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Friday Afternoon MT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 1 PM ET DJ
Tesla woes get investors talking about its successor in 'Magnificent Seven' RE
Global markets live: Meta, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Intel... Our Logo
Intel Says It Won't Complete $20 Billion Chip Manufacturing Project in Ohio by 2025 MT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 11 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 9 AM ET DJ
Traders Digest Stronger-Than-Expected Jobs Report, Driving Mixed Premarket Action for US Equity Futures MT
Job data is good for the economy, not for rate cuts Our Logo

Company Profile

Intel Corporation is the world leading manufacturer of semiconductor. Net sales break down by family of products: - adjacent products (50.1%): accelerators, silicon wafers, cards, connectivity products, cellular modems, Ethernet controllers, network components, storage products, etc.; - computing architectures products (49.9%): micro-processors (Pentium, Intel Xeon names etc.), chips and motherboards intended for computers, servers, workstations, pocket PCs, Internet of Things, graphic architectures, communication infrastructures, etc. The group also develops associated software. Net sales (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (26.2%), China (27.2%), Singapore (15.3%), Taiwan (13.1%) and other (18.2%).
Sector
Semiconductors
Calendar
2024-04-24 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
Dow Jones Industrial , S&P 500
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Intel Corporation

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
43
Last Close Price
42.74 USD
Average target price
45.51 USD
Spread / Average Target
+6.49%
Sector Other Semiconductors

1st Jan change Capi.
INTEL CORPORATION Stock Intel Corporation
-14.73% 181 B $
NVIDIA CORPORATION Stock NVIDIA Corporation
+39.25% 1685 B $
BROADCOM INC. Stock Broadcom Inc.
+11.88% 572 B $
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+8.94% 535 B $
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Stock Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+15.91% 271 B $
QUALCOMM, INC. Stock Qualcomm, Inc.
-0.21% 161 B $
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Stock Texas Instruments
-6.61% 144 B $
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Stock Analog Devices, Inc.
-3.40% 94 066 M $
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Stock Micron Technology, Inc.
-1.03% 93 391 M $
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Stock Arm Holdings plc
-1.15% 74 822 M $
Other Semiconductors
