Germany, Intel agree subsidies for chip plant worth 10 bln euros - Bloomberg News

June 19 (Reuters) - Germany and Intel sealed an
agreement for the U.S. chipmaker to receive subsidies worth 10
billion euros (nearly $11 billion) for a manufacturing facility
in the eastern part of the country, Bloomberg News reported on
Monday.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will sign
the accord at a ceremony in Berlin later on Monday, the report
said, citing people familiar with the deal.
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)