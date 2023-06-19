Advanced search
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
36.37 USD   +1.54%
04:26aGermany, Intel agree subsidies for chip plant worth 10 bln euros - Bloomberg News
RE
04:21aBerlin to sign agreement with Intel after chip plant talks
RE
04:21aGerman govt schedules signing event with intel at 1245 gmt…
RE
Germany, Intel agree subsidies for chip plant worth 10 bln euros - Bloomberg News

06/19/2023 | 04:26am EDT
June 19 (Reuters) - Germany and Intel sealed an agreement for the U.S. chipmaker to receive subsidies worth 10 billion euros (nearly $11 billion) for a manufacturing facility in the eastern part of the country, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will sign the accord at a ceremony in Berlin later on Monday, the report said, citing people familiar with the deal. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51 451 M - -
Net income 2023 -4 943 M - -
Net Debt 2023 30 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -29,9x
Yield 2023 2,03%
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 131 900
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 36,37 $
Average target price 31,69 $
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank D. Yeary Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Greg Lavender CTO, SVP, GM-Software & Advanced Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION37.61%151 699
NVIDIA CORPORATION192.13%1 055 828
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.33%497 087
BROADCOM INC.55.26%358 256
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.85.38%193 372
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.98%160 437
