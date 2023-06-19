Germany Needs to De-Risk, Not Decouple With China, Scholz Says

By Andrea Thomas and Ed Frankl



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday that he wants Europe's largest economy to reduce risks in dealing with China and beef up its self-sufficiency in its raw-material supply.

Germany and Europe generally need to reduce risks and dependencies on other countries, including China, he told German industry leaders ahead of a meeting of German and Chinese officials in Berlin.

Germany was also in agreement with the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations--which last month met at Hiroshima in Japan--in this regard, he added.

"The G-7 has no interest in hindering China's economic rise," Scholz said. "And at the same time, we are looking closely to avoid dangerous economic dependencies in the future."

His words came on the same day that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a visit to the country as the two largest economies in the world seek to thaw relations with each other.

Amid concerns over China's role as an economic and military power in Asia, it was a matter of "de-risking" rather than "decoupling," Scholz said.

But avoiding dangerous economic dependence includes tapping into more domestic raw-material sources, he said, though the German economy's demand for raw materials such as lithium and cobalt for batteries can't be met in this way.

International partnerships are therefore necessary, via closer relationships with countries such as Chile, Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Scholz added.

The goal would be to strengthen the resilience of Germany's raw-materials stockpile, supply chains and global prosperity by pushing free trade, he said.

Scholz also discussed strengthening Germany's semiconductor industry and said that by expanding investments, the country could be one of the world's largest semiconductor production centers.

U.S. chip maker Intel said earlier Monday that it had reached an agreement to invest more than 30 billion euros ($32.83 billion) in a chip manufacturing site in Magdeburg, west of Berlin, in a deal that includes increased funding support from the German government.

Write to Andrea Thomas at andrea.thomas@wsj.com and Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-19-23 1139ET