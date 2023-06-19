Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
36.37 USD   +1.54%
11:40aGermany Needs to De-Risk, Not Decouple With China, Scholz Says
DJ
11:23aBerlin signs deal with Intel to develop chip plant
RE
10:00aIntel, Germany Strike Deal to Invest More Than $32.83 Billion on Chip Facilities -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany Needs to De-Risk, Not Decouple With China, Scholz Says

06/19/2023 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Andrea Thomas and Ed Frankl

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday that he wants Europe's largest economy to reduce risks in dealing with China and beef up its self-sufficiency in its raw-material supply.

Germany and Europe generally need to reduce risks and dependencies on other countries, including China, he told German industry leaders ahead of a meeting of German and Chinese officials in Berlin.

Germany was also in agreement with the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations--which last month met at Hiroshima in Japan--in this regard, he added.

"The G-7 has no interest in hindering China's economic rise," Scholz said. "And at the same time, we are looking closely to avoid dangerous economic dependencies in the future."

His words came on the same day that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a visit to the country as the two largest economies in the world seek to thaw relations with each other.

Amid concerns over China's role as an economic and military power in Asia, it was a matter of "de-risking" rather than "decoupling," Scholz said.

But avoiding dangerous economic dependence includes tapping into more domestic raw-material sources, he said, though the German economy's demand for raw materials such as lithium and cobalt for batteries can't be met in this way.

International partnerships are therefore necessary, via closer relationships with countries such as Chile, Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Scholz added.

The goal would be to strengthen the resilience of Germany's raw-materials stockpile, supply chains and global prosperity by pushing free trade, he said.

Scholz also discussed strengthening Germany's semiconductor industry and said that by expanding investments, the country could be one of the world's largest semiconductor production centers.

U.S. chip maker Intel said earlier Monday that it had reached an agreement to invest more than 30 billion euros ($32.83 billion) in a chip manufacturing site in Magdeburg, west of Berlin, in a deal that includes increased funding support from the German government.


Write to Andrea Thomas at andrea.thomas@wsj.com and Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-19-23 1139ET

All news about INTEL CORPORATION
11:40aGermany Needs to De-Risk, Not Decouple With China, Scholz Says
DJ
11:23aBerlin signs deal with Intel to develop chip plant
RE
10:00aIntel, Germany Strike Deal to Invest More Than $32.83 Billion on Chip Facilities -- Upd..
DJ
09:38aIntel, Germany Strike Deal to Invest More Than EUR30 Billion on Chip Facilities
DJ
09:33aBerlin, Intel strike deal on $33 billion chip plant after months of subsidy talks
RE
09:05aIntel Plans Assembly and Test Facility in Poland
AQ
09:02aIntel, German Government Agree on Increased Scope for Wafer Fabrication Site in Magdebu..
BU
06:11aIntel, Germany Agree EUR10 Billion Subsidies for Chip Facility, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
05:22aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Track Asian Losses as China Wo..
DJ
04:58aIntel to Get EUR10 Billion in German Subsidies for Local Semiconductor Manufacturing Pl..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51 451 M - -
Net income 2023 -4 943 M - -
Net Debt 2023 30 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -29,9x
Yield 2023 2,03%
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 131 900
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 36,37 $
Average target price 31,69 $
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank D. Yeary Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Greg Lavender CTO, SVP, GM-Software & Advanced Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION37.61%151 699
NVIDIA CORPORATION192.13%1 055 828
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.33%497 087
BROADCOM INC.55.26%358 256
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.85.38%193 372
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.98%160 437
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer