Germany refusing Intel's additional demand for subsidies for chip plant - FT

June 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Finance Minister Christian
Lindner is refusing Intel's demands for higher
subsidies for a 17-billion-euro ($18-billion) chip plant, saying
the country could not afford it, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.
"There is no more money available in the budget," the
newspaper quoted Lindner as saying in an interview. "We are
trying to consolidate the budget right now, not expand it."
The company was due to receive 6.8 billion euros in
government support for its fabrication plant in Germany.
However, due to higher energy and construction costs, it is now
demanding about 10 billion euros, the newspaper reported.
Intel did not immediately respond to Reuters request for
comment outside office hours.
The company announced last year it had picked the central
German city of Magdeburg for a new chip-making complex as a part
of an $88 billion investment drive across Europe, which included
boosting a factory in Ireland, a packaging and assembly site in
Italy and setting up a design and research facility in France.
Intel is among several chipmakers, including Taiwan's TSMC
and Wolfspeed of the U.S., seeking government
funding to build a factories in Europe.
