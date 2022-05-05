Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 01:29:51 pm EDT
45.52 USD   -1.43%
Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros state aid
RE
INTEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day
FA
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : EV firm Atlis plans U.S. stock market listing amid IPO drought
RE
Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros state aid

05/05/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
German Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck delivers his speech during a ceremony for a planned floating LNG gas terminal in the harbour, in Wilhelmshaven

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's government wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros ($14.71 billion) in support, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that the lack of semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to cars was a massive problem.

A global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for car makers, healthcare providers, telecoms operators and others.

"It's a lot of money," Habeck told a gathering of family businesses in Hanover.

In February, the European Commission set out plans to encourage chip manufacturing in the European Union due to a boom in demand, with proposed new legislation to ease state aid rules for chip factories.

In March, U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp announced it had picked the German town of Magdeburg as the site for a huge new 17 billion euro chipmaking complex. Government sources said at the time the state was promoting the project with billions of euros of funds.

Habeck said there would be further examples like Magdeburg even though companies in Germany would remain dependent on producers elsewhere for components like batteries.

"We must develop our own strategy to secure primary materials," he said.

($1 = 0.9516 euros)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -1.53% 45.458 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
SECURE, INC. -3.41% 1021 Delayed Quote.-56.83%
Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros state aid
RE
INTEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day
FA
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : EV firm Atlis plans U.S. stock market listing amid IPO drought
RE
Intel Names Matt Poirier Senior Vice President of Corporate Development
BU
Intel Corporation Names Matt Poirier as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development
CI
Germany urges Vestager to consider company breakups in EU antitrust reforms
RE
05/04INSIDER BUY : Intel
MT
05/04INSIDER BUY : Intel
MT
Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones
RE
VW embeds Qualcomm chips in autonomous driving software plans
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 489 M - -
Net income 2022 16 597 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 3,11%
Capitalization 190 B 190 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 46,54 $
Average target price 52,63 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-9.63%190 286
NVIDIA CORPORATION-30.86%509 166
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-13.17%468 415
BROADCOM INC.-9.28%246 463
QUALCOMM, INC.-18.49%166 936
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-6.49%162 508