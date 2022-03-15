Germany wins big as Intel spreads chip investment across six EU countries

* Outlines initial European investment of 33 bln euros
* Includes 17 bln euros on main German site
* Investments also in Ireland, Italy and France
(Adds comments from Intel CEO)
STOCKHOLM/BRUSSELS/SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 (Reuters) - Intel
has picked Germany as the site for a huge new
chipmaking complex, giving the first details of a $88 billion
investment drive across Europe, which is striving to cut its
reliance on imports and ease a supply crunch for manufacturers.
The plan is the latest big investment announcement by a
major semiconductor maker as the industry tries to catch up with
a boom in demand for chips used in everything from smartphones
to cars, though there will be no quick fix as the new German
plants won't come online until 2027.
The U.S. chipmaker is spreading its investments in Europe
around half a dozen countries, including boosting its existing
factory in Ireland, setting up a design and research facility in
France, and a packaging and assembly site in Italy.
The initial spending will total 33 billion euros ($36
billion), including 17 billion euros in Germany, where the auto
industry is likely to be a prime customer for cutting-edge chips
that could use technology as small as 2-nanometers.
German automaker Volkswagen highlighted the pain
caused by chip shortages on Tuesday, saying it sold 2 million
fewer cars than planned last year due to the issue.
Intel's announcement comes after the European Commission
last month set out plans to encourage chip manufacturing in the
European Union, with proposed new legislation to ease state aid
rules for chip factories and enable $17 billion in additional
public and private investment.
Chipmakers are looking to build more factories to make
advanced chips for use in premium smartphones like Apple's
latest iPhones that use chips with 5-nanometer technology. A
nanometer is just several atoms wide.
Bernstein Research analyst Stacy Rasgon was confident Intel
could manage the roll out of investments to match demand going
forward, and was positive on expanding with government
subsidies.
"(Intel) is using capacity as a strategic weapon ... Part of
the strategy right now is to go around the world and beg for
money," Rasgon said. "If there's any time to run around the
world begging for money to build semiconductor manufacturing
facilities now is the time."
BIG INCENTIVES
Germany has come out as the big winner by cornering the bulk
of Intel's investment but CEO Pat Gelsinger declined to say the
amount of state aid the company is getting from the country.
Intel will build two factories in Magdeburg, Germany,
creating 7,000 construction jobs, 3,000 permanent jobs at the
company, and tens of thousands of additional jobs across
suppliers and partners, it said.
Gelsinger said Intel wants to spend the remaining money from
its planned 80 billion euro investment over the next 10 years to
build out the complete Magdeburg site and further develop the
sites in Italy and France.
The company will invest an additional 12 billion euros in an
existing Irish facility which will take its total investment in
Ireland to more than 30 billion euros.
It is also in talks with Italy for a chip assembly and
packaging plant for a potential investment of up to 4.5 billion
euros, expected to start operations between 2025 and 2027.
In France, Intel plans to build its new European research
hub, creating 1,000 new high-tech jobs.
The company will also increase its lab space in Poland and
plans to establish joint labs with the Barcelona Supercomputing
Center in Spain for advanced computing.
Gelsinger had announced plans in September to spend $88
billion in Europe over the next decade, and the choice of sites
comes after some EU governments including Italy offered big
incentives to try and woo the chipmaker to invest in their
countries.
Spreading its factories around different locations could
help the company get more subsidies from different countries.
But Intel will have to negotiate with each European country
where it's locating facilities for state aid, European Industry
Commissioner Thierry Breton told journalists.
He also said the Commission was talking with other
chipmakers and hoping to make similar announcements in the
coming months, but did not provide details.
($1 = 0.9098 euro)
