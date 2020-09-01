Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INTC CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Intel Corporation (“Intel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INTC) between April 23, 2020 and July 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Intel securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Intel Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Intel had identified a defect mode in its 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation; (2) that, as a result, the Company would experience a six-month delay in its production schedule for 7-nanometer products; (3) that Intel was reasonably likely to rely on third-party foundries for manufacturing its 7-nanometer products; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Intel was reasonably likely to lose market share to its competitors who are already selling 7-nanometer products; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 23, 2020, after the market closed, Intel disclosed production delays for its 7-nanometer products after the Company had “identified a defect mode in our seven-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.81, or approximately 16% to close at $50.59 per share on July 24, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Intel securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/intelcorporation-intc-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-288/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
05:21pINTC CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Dea..
BU
05:05pINTEL : Promotes Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Barbara Whye
BU
09:18aINTEL : Studios Showcases Volumetric Production at 77th Venice International Fil..
AQ
08/28INTEL : Houston Depends on Intel Tech for Healthcare Education and Connectivity ..
AQ
08/28Auto tech firm Veoneer shares add on gains as Qualcomm deal gives boost
RE
08/27Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in In..
PR
08/27WPP Shares Climb as It Says the Worst of the Crisis Is Likely Over
DJ
08/27Auto tech firm Veoneer teams up with Qualcomm on driver software
RE
08/26INTEL : ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds Intel Corporation Investo..
PR
08/26U.S. to spend $625 million in five quantum information research hubs
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 117 M - -
Net income 2020 19 542 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 217 B 217 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,00x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 110 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 57,52 $
Last Close Price 50,95 $
Spread / Highest target 96,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-14.87%216 690
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.42%376 205
NVIDIA CORPORATION127.36%330 083
BROADCOM INC.9.85%139 619
QUALCOMM, INC.34.99%134 376
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.85%130 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group