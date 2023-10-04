INTEL CORP : Bernstein remains Neutral
October 04, 2023 at 04:52 am EDT
Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price remains set at USD 34.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|36.27 USD
|+1.63%
|+5.50%
|+35.04%
|10:52am
Arm: It doesn't matter what the bottle is, as long as you get the (AI) exhilaration.
August 22, 2023 at 11:57 am EDT
INTERVIEW - Pat Gelsinger, INTEL: Encouraging results, but Intel's turnaround is not yet complete
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+35.04%
|149 B $
|+128.59%
|205 M $
|+17.93%
|561 M $
|+100.00%
|532 M $
|+26.58%
|409 M $
|+301.30%
|108 M $
|-.--%
|593 M $
|+289.03%
|255 M $
|-2.86%
|516 M $
|+16.62%
|766 M $