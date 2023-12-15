Intel Corporation is the world leading manufacturer of semiconductor. Net sales break down by family of products: - adjacent products (50.1%): accelerators, silicon wafers, cards, connectivity products, cellular modems, Ethernet controllers, network components, storage products, etc.; - computing architectures products (49.9%): micro-processors (Pentium, Intel Xeon names etc.), chips and motherboards intended for computers, servers, workstations, pocket PCs, Internet of Things, graphic architectures, communication infrastructures, etc. The group also develops associated software. Net sales (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (26.2%), China (27.2%), Singapore (15.3%), Taiwan (13.1%) and other (18.2%).

Sector Semiconductors