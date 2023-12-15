INTEL CORP : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
December 15, 2023 at 10:35 am EST
DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|46.79 USD
|+3.56%
|+9.84%
|+77.45%
|04:56pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+77.34%
|190 B $
|+30.43%
|483 B $
|+104.87%
|457 B $
|+115.22%
|223 B $
|+29.72%
|157 B $
|+2.83%
|153 B $
|+23.42%
|99 337 M $
|+64.05%
|90 716 M $
|+86.67%
|72 927 M $
|0.00%
|72 520 M $