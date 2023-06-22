INTEL CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
Today at 04:07 am
JP Morgan is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged at USD 30.
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-06-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|32.90 USD
|-6.00%
|-7.53%
|+24.48%
|10:07am
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+24.48%
|137 B $
|+5.29%
|129 B $
|+3.18%
|155 B $
|+73.09%
|181 B $
|+13.05%
|92 983 M $
|+31.65%
|72 011 M $
|+53.47%
|61 266 M $
|+27.73%
|52 739 M $
|+58.88%
|50 611 M $
|+22.31%
|50 203 M $