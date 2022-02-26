Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INTEL SELECTS MAGDEBURG, GERMANY AS LOCATION FOR EUROPEAN CHIP F…

02/26/2022 | 04:20am EST
INTEL SELECTS MAGDEBURG, GERMANY AS LOCATION FOR EUROPEAN CHIP FACTORY - SOURCE


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 655 M - -
Net income 2022 12 503 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 857 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 194 B 194 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 47,71 $
Average target price 54,64 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-7.36%194 275
NVIDIA CORPORATION-17.86%603 925
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.79%559 364
BROADCOM INC.-11.63%240 856
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-15.87%197 009
QUALCOMM, INC.-6.53%192 638