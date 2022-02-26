Log in
Sign up
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Intel Corporation
News
Summary
INTC
US4581401001
INTEL CORPORATION
(INTC)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
02/22 04:00:00 pm
47.71
USD
+2.12%
04:53a
Intel picks Magdeburg in Germany for new European chip factory
RE
04:20a
Intel selects magdeburg, germany as location for european chip f…
RE
04:20a
Intel decision to be announced on march 4 - source…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
INTEL SELECTS MAGDEBURG, GERMANY AS LOCATION FOR EUROPEAN CHIP F…
02/26/2022 | 04:20am EST
INTEL SELECTS MAGDEBURG, GERMANY AS LOCATION FOR EUROPEAN CHIP FACTORY - SOURCE
© Reuters 2022
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
04:53a
Intel picks Magdeburg in Germany for new European chip factory
RE
04:20a
Intel selects magdeburg, germany as location for european chip f…
RE
04:20a
Intel decision to be announced on march 4 - source…
RE
02/25
Intel Advances Vran - Launches Xeon for Network and Edge, and Enhances Edge Software
AQ
02/25
Intel Advances AI Inferencing for Developers
AQ
02/25
Intel MWC Barcelona 2022 Keynote (Replay)
AQ
02/25
Intel NUC 12 Extreme Brings Performance Hybrid Architecture to the NUC Form Factor
AQ
02/24
FIRST OIL
: US and IEA May Release Oil Stocks in the Range of 60-70 ml: Energy Intel
MT
02/24
US AND IEA MAY RELEASE OIL STOCKS IN
: Energy Intel
MT
02/24
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: A turning point in history
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
02/24
DZ Bank Downgrades Intel to Hold from Buy, Lowers Price Target to $48 From $58
MT
02/24
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Coca-Cola, Coinbase, Comcast, Exxon Mobil, WorkDay...
02/23
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Anglo American, BP Plc, Cisco, Intel, Home Depot...
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
75 655 M
-
-
Net income 2022
12 503 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
13 857 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
15,8x
Yield 2022
3,02%
Capitalization
194 B
194 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,75x
EV / Sales 2023
2,63x
Nbr of Employees
121 100
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
41
Last Close Price
47,71 $
Average target price
54,64 $
Spread / Average Target
14,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger
Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak
Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon
Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION
-7.36%
194 275
NVIDIA CORPORATION
-17.86%
603 925
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
-1.79%
559 364
BROADCOM INC.
-11.63%
240 856
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
-15.87%
197 009
QUALCOMM, INC.
-6.53%
192 638
More Results
