Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Intel Corporation
News
Summary
INTC
US4581401001
INTEL CORPORATION
(INTC)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
08:35 2022-12-29 am EST
25.75
USD
+0.80%
08:32a
Italy PM to meet with Intel to "facilitate" chip factory investment
RE
08:06a
Italy pm meloni: says facilitating intel investment in italy wil…
RE
08:06a
Italy pm meloni: wants to facilitate the investment by intel…
RE
ITALY PM MELONI: WANTS TO FACILITATE THE INVESTMENT BY INTEL…
12/29/2022 | 08:06am EST
12/29/2022 | 08:06am EST
ITALY PM MELONI: WANTS TO FACILITATE THE INVESTMENT BY INTEL
© Reuters 2022
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
08:32a
Italy PM to meet with Intel to "facilitate" chip factory investment
RE
08:06a
Italy pm meloni: says facilitating intel investment in italy wil…
RE
08:06a
Italy pm meloni: wants to facilitate the investment by intel…
RE
08:05a
Italy pm meloni: still needs to speak to the people who have bee…
RE
07:11a
Check Point Software Teams Up With Intel to Boost Anti-Ransomware Capabilities
MT
12/28
MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 28, 20..
12/28
Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Southwest Airlines Poise..
MT
12/23
Intel Hosts 4th Gen Xeon Scalable and Max Series Launch
AQ
12/22
13th Gen Intel Core Platform Crosses 9 GHz in Overclocking Frequency World Record
AQ
12/22
Wall St sees lower open as economic data renews rate hike worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
12/19
INTEL CORP : Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
12/13
INTEL CORP : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
12/13
INTEL CORP : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
63 530 M
-
-
Net income 2022
8 676 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
16 848 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
12,5x
Yield 2022
5,69%
Capitalization
105 B
105 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,92x
EV / Sales 2023
2,05x
Nbr of Employees
121 100
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
42
Last Close Price
25,54 $
Average target price
31,17 $
Spread / Average Target
22,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger
Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak
Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon
Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION
-49.63%
105 404
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
-26.67%
379 288
NVIDIA CORPORATION
-52.28%
345 426
BROADCOM INC.
-16.81%
227 702
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
-13.10%
146 291
QUALCOMM, INC.
-41.50%
119 913
More Results
