  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:35 2022-12-29 am EST
25.75 USD   +0.80%
08:32aItaly PM to meet with Intel to "facilitate" chip factory investment
RE
08:06aItaly pm meloni: says facilitating intel investment in italy wil…
RE
08:06aItaly pm meloni: wants to facilitate the investment by intel…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITALY PM MELONI: WANTS TO FACILITATE THE INVESTMENT BY INTEL…

12/29/2022 | 08:06am EST
ITALY PM MELONI: WANTS TO FACILITATE THE INVESTMENT BY INTEL


© Reuters 2022
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
08:32aItaly PM to meet with Intel to "facilitate" chip factory investment
RE
08:05aItaly pm meloni: still needs to speak to the people who have bee…
RE
07:11aCheck Point Software Teams Up With Intel to Boost Anti-Ransomware Capabilities
MT
12/28MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 28, 20..
MS
12/28Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Southwest Airlines Poise..
MT
12/23Intel Hosts 4th Gen Xeon Scalable and Max Series Launch
AQ
12/2213th Gen Intel Core Platform Crosses 9 GHz in Overclocking Frequency World Record
AQ
12/22Wall St sees lower open as economic data renews rate hike worries
RE
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63 530 M - -
Net income 2022 8 676 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 5,69%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 25,54 $
Average target price 31,17 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-49.63%105 404
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-26.67%379 288
NVIDIA CORPORATION-52.28%345 426
BROADCOM INC.-16.81%227 702
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.10%146 291
QUALCOMM, INC.-41.50%119 913