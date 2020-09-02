Intel : 11th Gen Launch

[Link]Intel CEO Bob Swan visits engineers who supported development of 11th Gen Intel Core processors in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Aug. 21, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel) » Click for full image
11th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors with Iris® Xe graphics (code-named 'Tiger Lake') break the boundaries of performance with unmatched capabilities in productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming and entertainment on ultra-thin-and-light laptops. These processors also power the first class of Intel® Evo platforms, made possible by the Project Athena innovation program. Experience the laptop evolved.
11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, built on Intel's 10nm SuperFin process, introduce the all-new Willow Cove architecture, which includes new CPU and GPU optimization and capabilities, greater AI acceleration, the fastest connectivity and more. They were introduced on Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel launches nine new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics (code-named 'Tiger Lake') on Sept. 2, 2020. They are the world's best processors for thin-and-light laptops with unmatched capabilities for real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming and entertainment across Windows and ChromeOS-based laptops. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel introduces the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs verified to the second-edition specification and key experiences of the Project Athena innovation program on Sept. 2, 2020. All Intel Evo platform designs are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, feature best-in-class wireless and wired connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), and deliver exceptional audio and display to make each experience premium. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Chris Walker, Intel vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms, holds a wafer based on the 10nm SuperFin process technology for the Intel global launch event for 11th Gen Intel Core processors on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Chris Walker, Intel vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms, holds an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics for the Intel global launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Chris Walker, Intel vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms, highlights the verified experiences of upcoming Intel Evo platforms made possible by the Project Athena innovation program for the Intel global launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Boyd Phelps, Intel vice president in the Design Engineering Group, holds a wafer based on the 10nm SuperFin process technology for the Intel global launch event for 11th Gen Intel Core processors on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Boyd Phelps, Intel vice president in the Design Engineering Group, shares insights on the enhancements achieved with the 10nm SuperFin process technology for the global launch event for 11th Gen Intel Core processors on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Ksenia Christyakova, Intel product marketing engineer for media and artificial intelligence, showcases the performance of 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics for the Intel global launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Gregory M. Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, showcases the performance of new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics for the Intel global launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Gregory M. Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, holds a wafer based on the 10nm SuperFin process technology for the Intel global launch event for 11th Gen Intel Core processors on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Gregory M. Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, holds an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics for the Intel global launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Collaboration and Productivity with the Intel Evo Platform: Intel Evo platforms powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are verified to deliver best-in-class performance, responsiveness on battery and real-world battery life to enable the best laptop experiences for getting things done.
