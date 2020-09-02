Intel : 11th Gen Launch

[Link] Intel CEO Bob Swan visits engineers who supported development of 11th Gen Intel Core processors in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Aug. 21, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel)

11th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors with Iris® Xe graphics (code-named 'Tiger Lake') break the boundaries of performance with unmatched capabilities in productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming and entertainment on ultra-thin-and-light laptops. These processors also power the first class of Intel® Evo platforms, made possible by the Project Athena innovation program. Experience the laptop evolved.

11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, built on Intel's 10nm SuperFin process, introduce the all-new Willow Cove architecture, which includes new CPU and GPU optimization and capabilities, greater AI acceleration, the fastest connectivity and more. They were introduced on Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel launches nine new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics (code-named 'Tiger Lake') on Sept. 2, 2020. They are the world's best processors for thin-and-light laptops with unmatched capabilities for real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming and entertainment across Windows and ChromeOS-based laptops. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel introduces the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs verified to the second-edition specification and key experiences of the Project Athena innovation program on Sept. 2, 2020. All Intel Evo platform designs are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, feature best-in-class wireless and wired connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), and deliver exceptional audio and display to make each experience premium. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Chris Walker, Intel vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms, holds a wafer based on the 10nm SuperFin process technology for the Intel global launch event for 11th Gen Intel Core processors on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Chris Walker, Intel vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms, holds an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics for the Intel global launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Chris Walker, Intel vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms, highlights the verified experiences of upcoming Intel Evo platforms made possible by the Project Athena innovation program for the Intel global launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Boyd Phelps, Intel vice president in the Design Engineering Group, holds a wafer based on the 10nm SuperFin process technology for the Intel global launch event for 11th Gen Intel Core processors on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Boyd Phelps, Intel vice president in the Design Engineering Group, shares insights on the enhancements achieved with the 10nm SuperFin process technology for the global launch event for 11th Gen Intel Core processors on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Ksenia Christyakova, Intel product marketing engineer for media and artificial intelligence, showcases the performance of 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics for the Intel global launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Gregory M. Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, showcases the performance of new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics for the Intel global launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Gregory M. Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, holds a wafer based on the 10nm SuperFin process technology for the Intel global launch event for 11th Gen Intel Core processors on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Gregory M. Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, holds an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics for the Intel global launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Creation Outdoors with 11th Gen Intel Core Processor: From outdoors to home, the 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Xe graphics provides unmatched intelligent performance, allowing anyone to become a creator - even while editing the 4K HDR video footage.

Create & Stream: Photo Editing with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors: Livestream the photo editing workflow on 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, leveraging multiple engines to adapt to what you are doing and intelligently balance the performance you need.

Kick Back with the Intel Evo Platform Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processor: Experience immersive entertainment on the go, with intelligent features of the Intel Evo platform verified by Intel to bring the best entertainment has to offer.

Gaming on 11th Gen Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe Graphics: Experience discrete-level graphics performance on thin-and-light laptops powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics to enjoy favorite games and surprising titles.

Gaming Streamer: Esports Gaming on 11th Gen Intel Core Processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics: Playing and streaming on a thin-and-light, this experience is best with 11th Gen Intel Core with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Collaboration and Productivity with the Intel Evo Platform: Intel Evo platforms powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are verified to deliver best-in-class performance, responsiveness on battery and real-world battery life to enable the best laptop experiences for getting things done.

Cooking and Collaborating with Intel Evo Platform: Relaxing and getting in touch with family and friends is easy when using a thin-and-light laptop with the Intel Evo platform powered by 11th Gen Intel Core.

Best-in-Class Content Creation with 11th Gen Intel Core: Experience best-in-class content creation on thin-and-light laptops powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, as compared to competition.

Best-in-Class Gaming with 11th Gen Intel Core: Experience best-in-class gaming, as compared to the competition, on thin-and-light laptops powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.