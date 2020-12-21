Log in
Intel : 2020 Intel Industry Analyst Summit Highlights

12/21/2020 | 01:11pm EST
The 2020 Intel Industry Analyst Summit, which was presented virtually from Dec. 8-10, 2020. Highlights from the summit include presentations by Intel leaders:

Bob Swan, Intel chief executive officer, presents a welcome and opening remarks.

Saf Yeboah-Amankwah, Intel senior vice president and chief strategy officer, presents 'Trends Shaping the Future of Compute.
Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president, chief revenue officer and general manager of the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group at Intel, presents 'Delivering that Solutions Customers Need.'
Sandra Rivera, Intel executive vice president and chief people officer, presents 'Building a Compelling Culture to Fuel Growth.'
Raja Koduri, senior vice president, chief architect, and general manager of Architecture, Graphics, and Software at Intel, presents 'XPUs and Software for the Next Era of Computing.'
Josh Walden, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Design Engineering Group, presents 'Flexibility in Design.'
Ann Kelleher, Intel senior vice president and general manager of Technology Development, presents 'Engineering for the Future.'
Lisa Spelman, Intel corporate vice president in the Data Platform Group and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group, presents 'Unlocking Data at Scale with the Data Center of the Future.'
Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, presents 'Delivering Leadership Products.'
Professor Amnon Shashua, senior vice president at Intel Corporation and president and chief executive officer of Mobileye, an Intel company, presents 'Redefining Our Position: Beyond the Core.'
Rich Uhlig, Intel Senior Fellow and director of Intel Labs, presents 'Shaping the Future.'
Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 18:10:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
