Intel : 2020 Intel Industry Analyst Summit Highlights

The 2020 Intel Industry Analyst Summit, which was presented virtually from Dec. 8-10, 2020. Highlights from the summit include presentations by Intel leaders:

Bob Swan, Intel chief executive officer, presents a welcome and opening remarks.

Saf Yeboah-Amankwah, Intel senior vice president and chief strategy officer, presents 'Trends Shaping the Future of Compute.

» Jump to Saf Yeboah-Amankwah

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president, chief revenue officer and general manager of the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group at Intel, presents 'Delivering that Solutions Customers Need.'

» Jump to Michelle Johnston Holthaus

Sandra Rivera, Intel executive vice president and chief people officer, presents 'Building a Compelling Culture to Fuel Growth.'

» Jump to Sandra Rivera

Raja Koduri, senior vice president, chief architect, and general manager of Architecture, Graphics, and Software at Intel, presents 'XPUs and Software for the Next Era of Computing.'

» Jump to Raja Koduri

Josh Walden, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Design Engineering Group, presents 'Flexibility in Design.'

» Jump to Josh Walden

Ann Kelleher, Intel senior vice president and general manager of Technology Development, presents 'Engineering for the Future.'

» Jump to Ann Kelleher

Lisa Spelman, Intel corporate vice president in the Data Platform Group and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group, presents 'Unlocking Data at Scale with the Data Center of the Future.'

» Jump to Lisa Spelman

Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, presents 'Delivering Leadership Products.'

» Jump to Gregory Bryant

Professor Amnon Shashua, senior vice president at Intel Corporation and president and chief executive officer of Mobileye, an Intel company, presents 'Redefining Our Position: Beyond the Core.'

» Jump to Amnon Shashua

Rich Uhlig, Intel Senior Fellow and director of Intel Labs, presents 'Shaping the Future.'

» Jump to Rich Uhlig