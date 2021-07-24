Intel : Accelerated

Intel is accelerating its annual cadence of innovation with new advancements in semiconductor process and packaging as part of its IDM 2.0 strategy. Join a webcast with CEO Pat Gelsinger and Dr. Ann Kelleher, senior vice president and general manager of Technology Development, where they will provide a deeper look at Intel's process and packaging roadmaps.
