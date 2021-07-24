Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel : Accelerated

07/24/2021 | 08:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intel is accelerating its annual cadence of innovation with new advancements in semiconductor process and packaging as part of its IDM 2.0 strategy. Join a webcast with CEO Pat Gelsinger and Dr. Ann Kelleher, senior vice president and general manager of Technology Development, where they will provide a deeper look at Intel's process and packaging roadmaps.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 00:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
07/24INTEL : Accelerated
PU
07/23Dow Jones Industrial Average : Wall Street closes at record highs
RE
07/23US Stocks Rise to Fresh Highs Amid Earnings Gains, Record Manufacturing Senti..
MT
07/23CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rise to Fresh Highs Amid Earnings Gains, Record Manufac..
MT
07/23US Stocks Rise to Fresh Highs Amid Earning Gains, Record Manufacturing Sentim..
MT
07/23American Express, Twitter rise; Boston Beer, Intel fall
AQ
07/23SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Advance Despite Sluggish Chipmakers
MT
07/23INTEL : Revenue, Gross Margin Guidance Likely Behind Stock Decline After Q2 Beat
MT
07/23Wall Street extends rally, S&P, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs
RE
07/23Intel, TI split leaves chip outlook in doubt
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 73 727 M - -
Net income 2021 17 131 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 215 B 215 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 113 700
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 53,00 $
Average target price 63,20 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Ann B. Kelleher Senior Vice President & GM-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION6.38%225 765
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.38%549 120
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.81%474 253
BROADCOM INC.10.35%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.05%173 779
QUALCOMM, INC.-4.90%155 269