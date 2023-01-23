Intel Appoints Frank Yeary New Independent Chair of Board

By Denny Jacob

Intel Corp. on Monday said Frank Yeary has been appointed as its new independent chair of its board of directors.

The semiconductor giant said the change follows Omar Ishrak's decision to step down as chair. Mr. Ishrak will remain on the company's board as an independent director and continue to serve on the audit and finance committee and corporate governance and nominating committee, Intel said.

Mr. Yeary has served as a director of Intel since 2009 and is a managing member at private investment firm Darwin Capital Advisors.

