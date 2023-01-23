Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:52:26 2023-01-23 pm EST
30.25 USD   +3.51%
04:50pIntel Chairman Omar Ishrak steps down
RE
04:35pIntel Appoints Frank Yeary New Independent Chair of Board
DJ
04:16pIntel names Frank Yeary new independent chair
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel Appoints Frank Yeary New Independent Chair of Board

01/23/2023 | 04:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Intel Corp. on Monday said Frank Yeary has been appointed as its new independent chair of its board of directors.

The semiconductor giant said the change follows Omar Ishrak's decision to step down as chair. Mr. Ishrak will remain on the company's board as an independent director and continue to serve on the audit and finance committee and corporate governance and nominating committee, Intel said.

Mr. Yeary has served as a director of Intel since 2009 and is a managing member at private investment firm Darwin Capital Advisors.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1635ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 3.59% 30.27 Delayed Quote.10.56%
MEDTRONIC PLC 1.80% 82.37 Delayed Quote.4.10%
All news about INTEL CORPORATION
04:50pIntel Chairman Omar Ishrak steps down
RE
04:35pIntel Appoints Frank Yeary New Independent Chair of Board
DJ
04:16pIntel names Frank Yeary new independent chair
RE
04:12pIntel Board of Directors Appoints Frank D. Yeary as New Independent Chair
BU
01:13pWall Street extends gains as chipmakers lead tech shares higher
RE
12:06pSusquehanna Adjusts Intel's Price Target to $24 From $22, Keeps Negative Rating
MT
11:36aStocks, euro gain amid divergent Fed, ECB rate hike outlooks
RE
11:03aWall Street rises as chipmakers lead tech shares higher
RE
10:08aTruist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Intel to $33 From $29, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10:02aBrace yourself for a flurry of earnings
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63 509 M - -
Net income 2022 8 491 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 934 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 4,97%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 29,22 $
Average target price 31,23 $
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION10.56%120 591
NVIDIA CORPORATION22.07%439 018
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%429 681
BROADCOM INC.2.08%238 521
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.71%157 010
QUALCOMM, INC.11.79%137 771