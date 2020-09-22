Log in
Intel : Appoints Saf Yeboah-Amankwah as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

09/22/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

 

Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of Safroadu (Saf) Yeboah-Amankwah as senior vice president and chief strategy officer, effective Nov. 1. Yeboah-Amankwah will be responsible for the global strategy office, including Intel Capital, and will work with the executive team on developing and driving growth-oriented strategies. Yeboah-Amankwah will report to CEO Bob Swan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005765/en/

Safroadu (Saf) Yeboah-Amankwah was named senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Intel Corporation in September 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

Safroadu (Saf) Yeboah-Amankwah was named senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Intel Corporation in September 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

“A profound evolution in computing is opening a much larger opportunity with implications for every aspect of our business,” said Swan. “Saf has strong experience in strategy and international markets, a deep technical background, and he knows Intel well. He is an excellent addition to our executive team as we work to accelerate our business transformation and culture evolution to create world-changing technology that enriches the lives of every person on Earth.”

Yeboah-Amankwah said: “It’s an exciting time for Intel and the semiconductor industry as computing becomes ever more pervasive and powerful. There is no company better positioned to take advantage of this expanding opportunity, and I look forward to being part of the Intel team and working with Intel’s customers to help chart a course for long-term growth and success.”

Yeboah-Amankwah joins Intel from McKinsey & Company, where he was most recently a senior partner and global head of the Transformation Practice for the Telecom, Media and Technology (TMT) practice, based in Washington, D.C. He is also the global lead of Client Capabilities for the TMT practice. Previously he served as managing partner for South Africa and head of McKinsey’s TMT and Digital practice for Africa, among other roles.

Yeboah-Amankwah received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a former board member of the United Negro College Fund.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2020
