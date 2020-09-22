Intel : Appoints Saf Yeboah-Amankwah as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of Safroadu (Saf) Yeboah-Amankwah as senior vice president and chief strategy officer, effective Nov. 1. Yeboah-Amankwah will be responsible for the global strategy office, including Intel Capital, and will work with the executive team on developing and driving growth-oriented strategies. Yeboah-Amankwah will report to CEO Bob Swan.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005765/en/

Safroadu (Saf) Yeboah-Amankwah was named senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Intel Corporation in September 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

“A profound evolution in computing is opening a much larger opportunity with implications for every aspect of our business,” said Swan. “Saf has strong experience in strategy and international markets, a deep technical background, and he knows Intel well. He is an excellent addition to our executive team as we work to accelerate our business transformation and culture evolution to create world-changing technology that enriches the lives of every person on Earth.”

Yeboah-Amankwah said: “It’s an exciting time for Intel and the semiconductor industry as computing becomes ever more pervasive and powerful. There is no company better positioned to take advantage of this expanding opportunity, and I look forward to being part of the Intel team and working with Intel’s customers to help chart a course for long-term growth and success.”

Yeboah-Amankwah joins Intel from McKinsey & Company, where he was most recently a senior partner and global head of the Transformation Practice for the Telecom, Media and Technology (TMT) practice, based in Washington, D.C. He is also the global lead of Client Capabilities for the TMT practice. Previously he served as managing partner for South Africa and head of McKinsey’s TMT and Digital practice for Africa, among other roles.

Yeboah-Amankwah received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a former board member of the United Negro College Fund.

