  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
News 
Summary

Intel CEO to attend Biden's state of the union address-White House

03/01/2022 | 03:33pm EST
U.S. President Biden and Intel CEO Gelsinger announce the tech firms plan to build a plant in Ohio, from the White House campus in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Intel Corp plans to attend U.S. President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night, the White House said, as the Biden administration seeks to showcase efforts to bolster chip supplies.

Pat Gelsinger will attend the annual speech after unveiling the chip maker's plans for a $20 billion Ohio-based chipmaking facility at the White House earlier in January as a global shortage of semiconductors hammers everything from smartphones to cars. The investment could grow to $100 billion, making it the world's largest chip making complex.

Biden, who has earned praise for his efforts to rally European allies and other nations against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, will turn to uniting Americans in his State of the Union speech.

According to the White House, he will also highlight efforts to improve supply chains, stressing that companies announced nearly $200 billion investments for semiconductor, electric vehicle, battery and critical mineral production and manufacturing in the United States during his first year in office.

He will specifically mention Intel's bet on Ohio, which is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent positions, the White House added.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 655 M - -
Net income 2022 12 503 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 857 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 194 B 194 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 47,70 $
Average target price 54,64 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-7.38%194 234
NVIDIA CORPORATION-17.09%609 625
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.79%558 390
BROADCOM INC.-11.72%240 623
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-14.29%200 719
QUALCOMM, INC.-5.95%193 833