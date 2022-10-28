Intel Corp. Up Nearly 10%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

Intel Corporation (INTC) is currently at $28.86, up $2.60 or 9.88%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 20, 2022, when it closed at $28.96

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 17, 2020, when it rose 12.26%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 12.01% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Feb. 2019, when it rose 12.39%

--Down 43.95% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 45.01%

--Down 61.45% from its all-time closing high of $74.88 on Aug. 31, 2000

--Down 41.09% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it closed at $49.00

--Down 48.37% from its 52-week closing high of $55.91 on Jan. 11, 2022

--Up 15.28% from its 52-week closing low of $25.04 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $28.90; highest intraday level since Sept. 21, 2022, when it hit $29.59

--Up 10.01% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 13, 2021, when it rose as much as 13.17%

--Best performer in the DJIA today

--Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Third best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Contributed 17.14 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:56:32 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

