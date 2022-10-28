Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:53 2022-10-28 am EDT
28.94 USD   +10.14%
11:43aIntel Q3 Earnings Were 'Better Than Feared,' Morgan Stanley Says
MT
11:15aIntel Corp. Up Nearly 10%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
10:50aBofA Securities Adjusts Intel's Price Target to $28 From $30, Keeps Underperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel Corp. Up Nearly 10%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intel Corporation (INTC) is currently at $28.86, up $2.60 or 9.88%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 20, 2022, when it closed at $28.96

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 17, 2020, when it rose 12.26%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 12.01% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Feb. 2019, when it rose 12.39%

--Down 43.95% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 45.01%

--Down 61.45% from its all-time closing high of $74.88 on Aug. 31, 2000

--Down 41.09% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it closed at $49.00

--Down 48.37% from its 52-week closing high of $55.91 on Jan. 11, 2022

--Up 15.28% from its 52-week closing low of $25.04 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $28.90; highest intraday level since Sept. 21, 2022, when it hit $29.59

--Up 10.01% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 13, 2021, when it rose as much as 13.17%

--Best performer in the DJIA today

--Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Third best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Contributed 17.14 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 10:56:32 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1114ET

All news about INTEL CORPORATION
11:43aIntel Q3 Earnings Were 'Better Than Feared,' Morgan Stanley Says
MT
11:15aIntel Corp. Up Nearly 10%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
10:50aBofA Securities Adjusts Intel's Price Target to $28 From $30, Keeps Underperform Rating
MT
10:37aRosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Intel to $20 From $30, Keeps Sell Rating
MT
10:13aINTEL CORP : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
09:22aTruist Securities Lowers Price Target on Intel to $29 From $40, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
09:21aRoth Capital Cuts Price Target on Intel to $30 From $40, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09:21aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Intel's Price Target to $24 From $23, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
09:21aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Intel to $29.50 From $36, Maintains Underweight ..
MT
09:20aBarclays Upgrades Intel to Equalweight From Underweight With $30 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64 711 M - -
Net income 2022 8 457 M - -
Net Debt 2022 20 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 5,52%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 26,27 $
Average target price 34,89 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-47.17%108 416
NVIDIA CORPORATION-55.20%327 951
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-37.32%312 292
BROADCOM INC.-31.56%184 441
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-16.83%142 652
QUALCOMM, INC.-35.41%128 808