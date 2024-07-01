LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Intel Corporation ("Intel" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:INTC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of INTC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: January 25, 2024 to April 25, 2024

DEADLINE: July 2, 2024

CASE DETAILS: The complaint focuses on whether the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Intel's growth in Foundry Services didn't align with revenue growth reportable under the Internal Foundry segment. The Foundry actually suffered significant operating losses in 2023. The Company's lower revenue in turn caused a decrease in Foundry product profits. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Intel, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact David@djslawllp.com

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: David@djslawllp.com

