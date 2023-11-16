Communiqué officiel de INTEL CORPORATION

Intel Corporation today announced that Sachin Katti, senior vice president and general manager of the Network and Edge Group (NEX), will participate in a fireside chat on NEX’s business and strategy at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Dec. 6, 2023, at 1:20 p.m. PST.

A live webcast and replay can be accessed publicly on Intel's Investor Relations website at intc.com.

Intel’s participation, speakers and schedule are subject to change.

