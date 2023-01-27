Intel Down Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2021 -- Data Talk

Intel Corporation (INTC) is currently at $26.90, down $3.20 or 10.62%

--Would be lowest close since Jan. 3, 2023, when it closed at $26.73

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 22, 2021, when it fell 11.68%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Up 1.76% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2022, when it rose 5.77%

--Up 1.76% year-to-date

--Down 64.08% from its all-time closing high of $74.88 on Aug. 31, 2000

--Down 43.65% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 28, 2022), when it closed at $47.73

--Down 48.53% from its 52-week closing high of $52.25 on March 29, 2022

--Up 7.41% from its 52-week closing low of $25.04 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as low as $26.78; lowest intraday level since Jan. 3, 2023, when it hit $26.37

--Down 10.98% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 29, 2022, when it fell as much as 11.26%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Subtracted 21.09 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 9:38:31 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 0958ET