  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTC   US4581401001

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:47:33 2023-01-27 am EST
27.89 USD   -7.31%
10:40aBarclays Adjusts Intel's Price Target to $27 From $30, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
10:23aBofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on Intel to $25 From $28, Maintains Underperform Rating
MT
10:12aSusquehanna Trims Price Target on Intel to $23 From $24, Maintains Negative Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Intel Down Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2021 -- Data Talk

01/27/2023 | 09:59am EST
Intel Corporation (INTC) is currently at $26.90, down $3.20 or 10.62%


--Would be lowest close since Jan. 3, 2023, when it closed at $26.73

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 22, 2021, when it fell 11.68%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Up 1.76% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2022, when it rose 5.77%

--Up 1.76% year-to-date

--Down 64.08% from its all-time closing high of $74.88 on Aug. 31, 2000

--Down 43.65% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 28, 2022), when it closed at $47.73

--Down 48.53% from its 52-week closing high of $52.25 on March 29, 2022

--Up 7.41% from its 52-week closing low of $25.04 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as low as $26.78; lowest intraday level since Jan. 3, 2023, when it hit $26.37

--Down 10.98% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 29, 2022, when it fell as much as 11.26%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Subtracted 21.09 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 9:38:31 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 0958ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.21% 33891.41 Real-time Quote.2.42%
INTEL CORPORATION -7.16% 27.925 Delayed Quote.13.85%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 12067.03 Real-time Quote.10.16%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.14% 11528.27 Real-time Quote.9.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63 499 M - -
Net income 2022 8 515 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 934 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 121 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 30,09 $
Average target price 30,65 $
Spread / Average Target 1,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Omar S. Ishrak Independent Chairman
Daniel J. McKeon Vice President-Information Technology Group
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION13.85%124 181
NVIDIA CORPORATION35.50%487 327
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%430 959
BROADCOM INC.7.06%250 138
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.94%157 735
QUALCOMM, INC.21.85%150 169