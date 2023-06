-- Intel has reached an agreement with the German government over subsidies of 10 billion euros ($10.94 billion) for a semiconductor manufacturing facility in the country, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the deal.

-- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger will sign the deal in Berlin later on Monday, Bloomberg reports.

