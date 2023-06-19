Intel, Germany Strike Deal to Invest More Than $32.83 Billion on Chip Facilities -- Update

By Mauro Orru



Intel said it had reached an agreement with Germany to invest more than 30 billion euros ($32.83 billion) in two semiconductor facilities in the country, expanding its European production footprint at a time when the European Union is seeking to become more self-sufficient in chip production.

The chip maker said Monday that it had signed a revised letter of intent for its planned chip manufacturing site in Magdeburg, in a deal that includes increased support from the German government in the form of incentives.

Dubbed Silicon Junction, the site in Magdeburg will consist of two semiconductor facilities, the first of which is expected to start production in four to five years following approval of the incentive package from the European Commission, the European Union's executive arm.

"Intel's semiconductor production in Magdeburg is the single largest foreign direct investment in German history," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "With this investment, we are catching up technologically with the world's best and expanding our own capacities for the ecosystem development and production of microchips."

The announcement comes three days after Intel set out plans to build a new semiconductor assembly and test facility in Poland for an investment of up to $4.6 billion, building its presence in the country, which already hosts its largest research and development facility in Europe with nearly 4,000 workers.

The new facilities in Germany will work closely with Intel's chip factory in Leixlip, Ireland, and the planned Polish plant. The Silicon Junction is expected to add some 3,000 permanent high-tech jobs at Intel and tens of thousands more across the supply chain.

Supply-chain snags during the Covid-19 pandemic helped spur governments in the U.S. and Europe to set aside funding to subsidize local chip production that had largely migrated to Asia.

The U.S. last year passed the Chips Act to provide subsidies and support for research and development to increase domestic production, while the European Union also introduced similar legislation. U.S. and European Union officials agreed to work closely to strengthen semiconductor supply chains, including sharing information about their respective programs to provide subsidies and promote domestic chip production.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-19-23 0959ET