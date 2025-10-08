HSBC has downgraded its recommendation on Intel shares from "hold" to "reduce" while raising its target price from $21.25 to $24, a new target implying a downside potential of around 34% for the processor manufacturer's stock.
According to the broker, the recent substantial revaluation of Intel's stock, following the announcement of three investment agreements by SoftBank, the US government, and Nvidia, is exaggerated and unsustainable.
While it believes that other agreements may follow, HSBC considers that the only one that matters, namely an agreement that would involve technology sharing with TSMC, seems unlikely. In addition, it points to a lack of visibility regarding the agreement with Nvidia.
Intel Corporation is the world leading manufacturer of semiconductor. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- computing architectures products (69.6%): processors and microprocessors (Pentium, Intel Xeon brands, etc.), graphics cards, chips and motherboards, connectivity products, cellular modems, Ethernet controllers, network components, storage products, etc. for PCs, servers, data centers, cloud networks, workstations, notebooks, Internet of Things, graphics architectures, intelligent peripherals and communications infrastructures. The group also develops associated software;
- wafer manufacturing services (25%): accelerators, monolithic chips, silicon wafers, etc. The group also offers chiplet software and mask manufacturing equipment for advanced lithography;
- other (5.4%).
Net sales (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (24.5%), China (29.2%), Singapore (19.2%), Taiwan (14.7%) and others (12.4%).
