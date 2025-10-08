HSBC has downgraded its recommendation on Intel shares from "hold" to "reduce" while raising its target price from $21.25 to $24, a new target implying a downside potential of around 34% for the processor manufacturer's stock.



According to the broker, the recent substantial revaluation of Intel's stock, following the announcement of three investment agreements by SoftBank, the US government, and Nvidia, is exaggerated and unsustainable.



While it believes that other agreements may follow, HSBC considers that the only one that matters, namely an agreement that would involve technology sharing with TSMC, seems unlikely. In addition, it points to a lack of visibility regarding the agreement with Nvidia.