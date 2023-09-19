It is time to bang the big AI-generated computational bong - welcome to Intel Innovation, where company leaders and technologists rally developers around Intel's latest hardware, software and services.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger kicks off the festivities with a live presentation to mark the rise of the "Siliconomy," a new era of economic expansion enabled by sustainable, open and secure computing power. For developers, the Siliconomy means a new world of opportunity.
Live Blog: Follow along for a live report on the talk, the guests, the demonstrations and plenty of news.
