Intel Corporation

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Intel : Introducing Intel RealSense ID Facial Authentication

01/06/2021 | 11:54am EST
[Link]Intel RealSense ID was designed with privacy as a top priority. Purpose-built for user protection, Intel RealSense ID processes all facial images locally and encrypts all user data. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
» Click for full image

What's New: Today, Intel introduced Intel® RealSense™ ID, an on-device solution that combines an active depth sensor with a specialized neural network designed to deliver secure, accurate and user-aware facial authentication. Intel RealSense ID works with smart locks, access control, point-of-sale, ATMs, kiosks and more.

'Intel RealSense ID combines purpose-built hardware and software with a dedicated neural network designed to deliver a secure facial authentication platform that users can trust.'
-Sagi Ben Moshe, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Emerging Growth and Incubation

How It Works: With an easy enrollment process and no network setup needed, Intel RealSense ID brings a highly accurate, natural solution that simplifies secure entry. Using only a glance, users are able to quickly unlock what's important to them. Intel RealSense ID combines active depth with a specialized neural network, a dedicated system-on-chip and embedded secure element to encrypt and process user data quickly and safely.

[Link]Intel RealSense ID combines active depth with a specialized neural network, a dedicated system-on-chip and embedded secure element to encrypt and process user data quickly and safely. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
» Click for full image

To ensure continued ease of use, Intel RealSense ID also adapts to users over time as they change physical features, such as facial hair and glasses. The system works in various lighting conditions for people with a wide range of heights or complexions.

Why It's Important: As traditional authentication methods leave users vulnerable to ID theft and security breaches, companies and individuals are turning to facial authentication technology to ensure the highest levels of security and privacy are met.

In industries such as finance, healthcare and smart access control, companies need technology they can trust. Intel RealSense ID has built-in anti-spoofing technology to protect against false entry attempts using photographs, videos or masks, and provides a one-in-1-million false acceptance rate.

Privacy driven and purpose built for user protection, Intel RealSense ID processes all facial images locally and encrypts all user data. The solution is also only activated through user awareness and will not authenticate unless prompted by a pre-registered user. As with all Intel technology, we are working to ensure the ethical application of RealSense and the protection of human rights.

More Context:Intel RealSense (Intel.com) | Intel RealSense (Press Kit)

The Small Print:
Intel is committed to respecting human rights and avoiding complicity in human rights abuses. See Intel's Global Human Rights Principles. Intel's products and software are intended only to be used in applications that do not cause or contribute to a violation of an internationally recognized human right.

Disclaimer

Intel Corporation published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 16:53:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
